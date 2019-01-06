Juried art show coming to Small House

Many pieces of art will be displayed at The Sampson Arts Council’s Juried Show. -

For several weeks, intriguing art will be displayed in the Victor R. Small House.

The Sampson Arts Council’s Juried Show will kickoff from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at 709 College St., Clinton. During the event, the public is invited to meet more than 20 artists bringing displays of paintings, drawings and photographs.

Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council, is ready to see creators from Sampson, Cumberland, Duplin, Johnston, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pender, Wayne and Wake counties. She’s expecting hundreds of visitors.

“Bringing art together into exhibits enables all of us to experience the works, together in communities, to respond, talk about , enjoy or dislike, and connect,” Donatelli said.

Vilas Tonape, chair of the art department at Methodist University, will serve as the juried show judge. The artist and teacher is a native of India and has been creating work for about three decades. His art was exhibited internationally in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Ontario and Bombay. Tonape earned awards throughout the United States and his home country. He also received a lot of recognition for having an art lesson with former President George W. Bush.

More than $900 in cash prizes will be awarded for Best in Show, first, second and third place artists. After the first day, the work will be displayed at the Victor R. Small House through Feb. 21.

“For the artist, having their work included in an exhibition is a chance to share their art,” Donatelli said. “Sometimes it can also lead to work being acquired, or a vote that their art is important to someone else. Obviously, winning breeds confidence. To put oneself in a position where someone is judging your work requires a statement of confidence in your creations and even in yourself as an artist. Regularly entering competitions is a powerful way to inspire artists to continuously try and improve.”

For more information, contact the Arts Councilat 910-596-2533 or visit www.sampsonarts.net. The gallery hours for the Victor R. Small House are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by appointment.

Created in 1973 as a nonprofit, the Sampson Arts Council’s mission is to enrich the cultural lives of residents in the area through supporting and educational activities, while enhancing growth and appreciation for visual, literary and performing arts. Membership is open to any individual, organization, corporation or agency.

In addition to the juried art show, some of the other efforts during the years include a visit from the Durham Symphony and support to the Class Act series, which helps expose students to the arts. Council members also sponsor shows, contest and awards scholarships to students studying the arts.

Many pieces of art will be displayed at The Sampson Arts Council’s Juried Show. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_juried-show-front-1-.jpg Many pieces of art will be displayed at The Sampson Arts Council’s Juried Show.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook