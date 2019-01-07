Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 3 — Deshante Lerod Brown, 40, of 700 Northwest Blvd., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrants with identity theft and false pretense. No bond set; court date is March 11.

• Jan. 3 — Robert Allen Jordan Jr., 56, of 855 Kings Pond Lane, Clinton, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 11.

• Jan. 4 — Shae Bryont Brown, 30, of 2312 Locust Road, Columbia, S.C., was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Jan. 14.

• Jan. 4 — Raheem Laquan Johnson, 22, of 288 Harry Rackley Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 11.

• Jan. 5 — Jimmy Allen Tyndall, 33, of 3260 Fayetteville Hwy., Dunn, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 25.

• Jan. 5 — James Woodall, 56, of 2100 Cedar Creek Road, Fayetteville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Feb. 14.

• Jan. 5 — Jonathan Lee Smith, 42, of 120 Holiday Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of stolen motor vehicle and attempted larceny. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 11.

• Jan. 5 — Joshua Ray Runyon, 33, of 5705 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Magnolia, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 15.

• Jan. 5 — Madison Paige Johnson, 26, of 271 Midway Elementary School Road, Dunn, was charged with second degree trespassing. No bond set; court date is Feb. 6.

• Jan. 6 — Tony Orlandas Hendricks, 30, of Letchworth Circle, Winterville, N.C., was charged with breaking and entering, second degree trespass, injury to real property, driving while license revoked and open container after consuming alcohol. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 20.

• Jan. 7 — Lindsay Gerard Howard, 32, of Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 11.

• Jan. 7 — Wesley Adam Merritt, 24, of 174 Forest Hills Lane, Clinton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny and two counts of first degree trespassing. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 29.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

