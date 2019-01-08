Local troops prepare for cookie season

- Courtesy photo Members of Girl Scout Troop No. 4022 have sold over 8,000 boxes of cookies in the last two years. The members of the troop are gearing up for the 2019 cookie season set to begin Saturday. - Courtesy photo In the last two years, members of Girl Scout Troop No. 4022 have sent more than 200 boxes of cookies to soldiers serving in the military. -

Girl Scout troops across North Carolina are gearing up for the 2019 cookie season, preparing to start selling the long-anticipated desserts this Saturday. Locally, Girl Scout Troop No. 4022 has there eyes on not just selling cookies, but donating 500 boxes to soldiers serving overseas.

Vickie Newton and Brandy Jones, troop leaders for Troop 4022, along with the troop members, Daria, Charleigh, Alexus, Raynah, Hanna, Makaya, Mahayla, Shaniah, Kensley and Jaylin, look forward to taking part in Operation Cookie Drop every year.

For the last 13 years, Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Pines has participated in Operation Cookie Drop, a community service project that brings a sweet taste of home to deployed military men and women and those serving at home. More than one million boxes have been given so far.

Each year, during the Cookie Program, Girl Scouts across 41 counties work to collect donations through both cookie booth sales and during Walkabout Week, where they sell cookies within local neighborhoods.

In the last two years, the local troop has sold 8,161 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, providing 249 boxes for the community project. Newton says her girls are eagerly waiting for Saturday, so they can begin selling and working towards their goal of 500 boxes for OCD this year.

“Our troop has really enjoyed participating in Operation Cookie Drop and have gained insight and respect for those serving our county,” Newton said. “The girls have been able to set up cookie booths on Fort Bragg and were amazed by the amount of donations that they received from the service men and women.”

Through these donation, along with the donations received from local merchants and individuals, cookies have been provided to others at military bases stateside and overseas.

“Servicemen and women who received cookies while deployed and here at home have told me how good it was to get a taste of home and to know that they were being thought of and supported,” Newton added.

Cookie Drops take place at the service office in Jacksonville, Cherry Point, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, Fort Bragg and N.C. Packs 4 Patriots in Ayden. Many more are delivered overseas to the many men and women serving the country.

Five years ago, Newton and Jones formed Troop No. 4022 as way to get the girls in their community involved in something larger than themselves. The Girl Scouts program, Newton explained, has a goal to build girls of courage, confidence and character. She and Jones feel that’s exactly what is taking place.

“Being part of the Girl Scouts program gives girls an opportunity to explore and learn new skills and participate in activities that challenge them physically and socially,” Newton shared. “They become a part of a world-wide organization that makes them a ‘Sister to every Girl Scout.’”

The community’s support of the Girl Scout program not only helps provide a sense of home for the serving men and women, but assists each girl with the costs associated with being part of the organization.

“Our troops in Sampson County depend on the money they earn from cookie sales for their annual Girl Scout registration dues, badges they earn, and activities and service projects they participate in during the year,” Newton said. “They appreciate the support of our community in helping them meet their goals.”

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

