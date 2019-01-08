Training for the blaze

Gene Matthis, center, moves a hose during a training exercise. - During a training exercise, a firefighter moves a pallet. - A bale of hay is carried away from the burning house. - A team of trainees carry a fire hose inside a burning home. - - An engine from Halls Fire Department sprays water. - - Firefighters from various departments participate in a training exercise. - - After a fire is put out, thick smoke pours out of a home. - - Firefighters watch as a fire starts inside one of the rooms. - - Firefighter Gene Matthis takes a break after conducting a fire exercise which took place on his family’s farm. - - Keith Smith, assistant chief of Turkey Volunteer Fire Department, helps with water operations. - - Several firefighters spray a roof for training purposes. - - During a training exercise, a group of participants gather as the house catches fire. - -

Gene Matthis watched as a house on his family’s land went up in flames when the fire ripped though the roof and walls.

As a firefighter with the Taylors Bridge Fire Department, he didn’t mind seeing it over and over again when the old structure on Chancey Road was used to train his colleagues from various units in eastern North Carolina.

“When the fire starts building, you can actually start seeing it walk across the ceiling,” he said about the flames started from hay and pallets. “You actually see the behavior of the fire as it gets more intense.”

Finding a home for training is really hard to come by, which leaves many departments relying on local community colleges with burn props and buildings.

“This brings you out in the element that you’re going to actually be exposed to when you go to a house fire in the country, in the city or anywhere,” Matthis said.

The live exercise held Saturday assisted firefighters with qualifications from the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshall and Sampson Community College. Close to 40 firefighters from Sampson, Duplin, Pender, Wayne, Brunswick, and New Hanover counties participated.

Matthis has been a firefighter for 27 years, which also includes service in New Hanover County. Since that time, he’s been in less than 10 exercises in a real structure, where a fire is taking place.

“You don’t find them very often,” Matthis said. “Not a fire structure like this.”

The donated house was owned by his father, Bobby George Matthis. After the building is cleared, the trees will be cut down to make way for another building to house farming equipment. Built in the early 1900s, it’s been in his family for many years, with several family members calling it home. The home didn’t have a lot of sentimental value to Matthis, but his dad made him take pictures of the house, so he could remember how it looked.

During the exercise, trainees went inside the home in groups to prepare for real-life situations. About four weeks ago, area firefighters went to Shelby for a live burning exercise. Firefighters are required to complete training several times a year.

“That shows you how much people are interested in being able to come and do this type of training,” Matthis said. “They come from all over the state sometimes.”

Stephen Lovette, chief of the Clinton Fire Department, was one of several leaders assisting at the exercise, which allowed trainees to go inside multiple times and feel what it’s like to hold a fire nozzle in a real fire.

“The burn set was well orchestrated, well coordinated and we have multiple agencies working together,” Lovette said.

Gina Williams, a lieutenant of the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department, said it was good training to learn how to put out actual fires. She participated with her colleagues Sarah Williams and Keith Smith, assistant chief of the department.

“This makes it real as possible,” Smith said. “A lot of times, it’s in a classroom.”

Hagan Thornton, assistant chief at Taylors Bridge, spent time helping fellow firefighters during the exercise. Some of the communities represented included Roseboro, Herring, Halls, Autryville, Spivey’s Corner, Newton Grove and Plain View.

“It’s a good way to get training and it’s the realest thing you see in the most controlled environment that you’ll be able to find,” Thornton said.

Gene Matthis, center, moves a hose during a training exercise. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Fire_1.jpg Gene Matthis, center, moves a hose during a training exercise. During a training exercise, a firefighter moves a pallet. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Fire_2.jpg During a training exercise, a firefighter moves a pallet. A bale of hay is carried away from the burning house. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Fire_5.jpg A bale of hay is carried away from the burning house. A team of trainees carry a fire hose inside a burning home. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Fire_6.jpg A team of trainees carry a fire hose inside a burning home. An engine from Halls Fire Department sprays water. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Fire_7.jpg An engine from Halls Fire Department sprays water. Firefighters from various departments participate in a training exercise. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Fire_8.jpg Firefighters from various departments participate in a training exercise. After a fire is put out, thick smoke pours out of a home. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Fire_10.jpg After a fire is put out, thick smoke pours out of a home. Firefighters watch as a fire starts inside one of the rooms. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Fire_12.jpg Firefighters watch as a fire starts inside one of the rooms. Firefighter Gene Matthis takes a break after conducting a fire exercise which took place on his family’s farm. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Fire_14.jpg Firefighter Gene Matthis takes a break after conducting a fire exercise which took place on his family’s farm. Keith Smith, assistant chief of Turkey Volunteer Fire Department, helps with water operations. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Fire_13.jpg Keith Smith, assistant chief of Turkey Volunteer Fire Department, helps with water operations. Several firefighters spray a roof for training purposes. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Fire_11.jpg Several firefighters spray a roof for training purposes. During a training exercise, a group of participants gather as the house catches fire. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Fire_15.jpg During a training exercise, a group of participants gather as the house catches fire.

Firefighters conduct live house fire exercise

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.