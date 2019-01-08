Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 7 — Lindsay Gerard Howard, 32, of Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 11.
Incidents/investigations
• Jan. 7 — Merlin Mendez of Turkey reported the theft of a 5,000-watt generator, valued at $800.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.