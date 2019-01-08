Flushed wipes causing clogs, pipe damages

Courtesy photo The clogging of pipes citywide has been an ongoing issue, requiring manpower and sometimes costly repairs to fix. - Courtesy photo City of Clinton crews are urging residents to help reduce costly clogs within the sewer lines, caused by ‘flushable’ wipes. -

Wipes deemed “flushable” may disappear down the toilet, but that doesn’t mean they are gone.

The City of Clinton Public Works and Utilities Department is asking residents to help reduce and eliminate costly clogs within the city’s sewer lines due to those “flushable” wipes.

The products do not breakdown within the local sewer system and can result in clogs and sewer backups in homes and businesses, which is exactly what city crews are seeing. And that problem is getting any better.

“We are just pulling a lot of pumps and removing clogs from those pumps. We are averaging pulling a pump every two weeks, which takes two men 2-3 hours each time at a bare minimum,” City of Clinton Public Works director Chris Medlin said Monday. “These are the best case numbers. Often we do have to replace costly parts.”

He said the issue is one that is not improving, prompting the warning from Medlin and city officials.

“The amount of issues has gradually gotten worse as time has gone on,” said Medlin. “It isn’t an isolated area. It is a citywide issue.”

He said there is a growing local — as well as national — problem of wipes in pipes that result in increased sewer clogs, broken pumps and other pieces of sewer machines and equipment. The culprit, he said, include pre-moistened towelettes, baby wipes and cleaning wipes, in addition to paper towels and feminine products.

“Please be mindful of what is flushed down the toilet, damage can result in thousands of dollars of repair or replacement work. It also could affect our ability to provide service to our residents,” a notice from the City of Clinton stated.

City officials recommend only toilet paper be flushed down the toilet and all other products be disposed of in the trash.

“It is the mission of the City of Clinton’s Public Works and Utilities Department to provide safe, reliable service to our customers. We are asking for your cooperation to help us achieve our mission,” the city notice to residents stated.

Those with questions or seeking additional information can contact Chris Medlin at 910-299-4905 ext. 3059 or via email at [email protected]

The clogging of pipes citywide has been an ongoing issue, requiring manpower and sometimes costly repairs to fix. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_0203_edited.jpg The clogging of pipes citywide has been an ongoing issue, requiring manpower and sometimes costly repairs to fix. Courtesy photo City of Clinton crews are urging residents to help reduce costly clogs within the sewer lines, caused by ‘flushable’ wipes. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_0202.jpg City of Clinton crews are urging residents to help reduce costly clogs within the sewer lines, caused by ‘flushable’ wipes. Courtesy photo

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.