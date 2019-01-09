Traffic stop on I-40 nets heroin, weed

Johnson - Ments -

A routine traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Sampson, reportedly for minor vehicle violations, uncovered heroin, marijuana and netted the arrests of two men over the weekend.

The stop, made by Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities on Saturday, happened in the eastbound lanes of I-40, in the area of mile marker 355, Faison.

A search revealed 550 bindles of heroin and 3 grams of marijuana, according to reports.

The vehicle’s occupants, Steven M. Johnson, 32, of Stroudsburg, Pa., and Jamar David Ments, 32, of Emerson Glen Lane, Raleigh, were each charged with trafficking heroin by transport, trafficking heroin by possession and maintaining a vehicle for storage of a controlled substance.

Johnson received additional charges of possession of marijuana up to one half ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Johnson and Ments were placed under secured bonds of $75,000 and $50,000, respectively.

Johnson https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_johnson.jpg Johnson Ments https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Jamar-David-Ments.jpg Ments

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.