DSS employees honored for service

Emily Jane Brewer, center, was honored for her service to the Sampson County Department of Social Services. She was employed from March 1994 to December 2018, and recognized along with her other retired colleagues by vice-chairwoman Sue Lee and the Sampson Board of Commissioners at Monday’s regular meeting.

Diane B. Jones, center, a Department of Social Services employee from October 2005 to December 2018, was honored at the recent Sampson Board of Commissioners meeting, bestowed a plaque for her years.

Melissa Simmons, a Department of Social Services employee from May 1989 to December 2018, was honored by vice-chairwoman Sue Lee and county officials for her dedication to the county.