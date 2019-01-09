New chapter in ‘Storytime’

Yaseer Henry looks through a book at Clinton’s J.C. Holliday Library. - Local libraries are preparing for its Kids Corner program. -

With 2019 underway, Children’s Librarian Tiffany Savage is looking forward to seeing happy children and their parents at branches throughout Sampson County.

The Storytime programs for children and toddlers is scheduled to kickoff towards the end of January. For the new year, the Kids Corner Storytime Program is now available for 11- and 12-years-olds. Before, only children 5 to 10 were allowed to participate.

“We were noticing that a lot of our families visiting our libraries to participate in programs had big families or they were home-schooled parents,” Savage said. “We welcome all families to come and we want to cater to those 10 to 12 too.”

The program for ages 5 to 12 is held once a month at branches throughout Sampson County and sessions last less than one hour to accommodate parents.

“We try not to go over 45 minutes because it’s in the middle of the work week and school week,” Savage said. “We understand that parents have to get their kids home and get them set up on their routine.”

The theme for Kids Corner is “National Soup Month,” which comes along with reading “There’s a Giraffe in My Soup” by Ross Burach. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Bryan Memorial Library, 302 Weeksdale St., Newton Grove; Wednesday, Jan. 23, at Miriam Lamb Library, 144 S. Church St., Garland; Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Roseboro Library, 300 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro; and Friday, Jan. 25, at the J.C. Holliday Library, 217 Graham St., Clinton. All sessions will start at 4:30 p.m.

For the Toddler Storytime Program, the theme is “Winter Fun.” The program, held in the mornings, is for ages four-months to four-years-old. Along with storytelling and meeting others, a focus is placed on sensory activities which stimulates senses such as touch, sight and hearing.

“For some kids, it may be their first time in this type of environment,” she said. “They’ll learn how to be still and learn things like sitting criss-cross applesauce. If they start daycare or school, they’ll be ready for it.”

The toddler program is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 28, at the J.C. Holliday Library, Clinton; Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Bryan Memorial Library in Newton Grove; Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Garland’s Miriam Lamb Library; and Thursday. Jan. 31, at the Roseboro Library. All sessions will start at 9:30 a.m.

The J.C. Holliday Library receives more participants than any other branch, but officials are encouraging patrons to take advantage of the reading sessions at all locations, regardless of where they live.

“If parents are uneasy about large crowds, we have other branches,” she said regarding alternatives to the Clinton location. “Newton Grove is a perfect one if you have children who may not be used to big crowds. They’re more than welcome to come to Newton Grove, Roseboro, and Garland. We have parents who do that.”

Savage said the children’s program is trying to have more people come and participate in locations at Newton Grove, Roseboro and Garland. During the program, children and toddlers are introduced to different crafts, which are tied in to the book or lesson. Savage said it’s a good time for parents to connect too.

“For kids and their parents, it’s an opportunity to learn not only about our library and what we have to offer, but it’s a good time to network with other families in this area,” she said. “A lot of our home-schooled parents can meet other home-schooled parents. For the ones who have kids in school, they can talk to each other about different resources.”

She added that the program teaches social skills, which benefits students who receive their education at home.

“They want their kids to have discipline and structure, but at the same time they want them to have those socialization skills,” she said. “Having these programs offers that to the parents. They can meet up and have play dates.”

For more information regarding Kids Corner Toddler Storytime or other programs visit www.sampsonnc.com/departments/library_services or call 910-592-4153.

Yaseer Henry looks through a book at Clinton’s J.C. Holliday Library. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Book_1.jpg Yaseer Henry looks through a book at Clinton’s J.C. Holliday Library. Local libraries are preparing for its Kids Corner program. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Book_2.jpg Local libraries are preparing for its Kids Corner program.

Library reading program kicks off this month; ages added

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.