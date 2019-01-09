Nuisance property hearing set

Dilapidated property in the town of Roseboro has led town officials to hold a hearing for the property’s owner concerning the matter and seek input on their intent to remedy the nuisance.

In accordance with the town’s ordinance, a public hearing will be held before the town’s housing code officer Friday at 11 a.m. at the town hall. This public hearing, according to the town’s clerk, will allow the property owner a chance to discuss their intent for the property.

The house, located at 309 Oak St., Roseboro, has been the subject of extensive damage due to an apparent fire. Because of the house’s failing condition, adjacent property owners have expressed great concern. As a result, the Sampson County Inspections Department has condemned the home and deemed the property in unsafe condition.

“This property has been burned at some point and as such, the neighbors have expressed concerns,” Dunn explained. “The town is addressing the issue with the property owners in an effort to resolve the matter.”

According to filed records in the Sampson County Register of Deeds office, the property is owned by Nicolas Turrubiartez Jr. A public, legal notice was placed in the newspaper informing the property owner of the hearing, at which time, the owner can be heard in person or by legal counsel to present arguments and evidence pertaining to the matter.

The purpose of the hearing, according to Dunn, is to allow the town and its officials the opportunity to discuss the matter with the property owner and determine the exact nature of the future plans for the structure and land. Citizens within the town are not required to attend the hearing regarding this matter.

At Friday’s hearing, Dunn said the town’s housing code officer has the authority to issue order for the property owner to remedy the situation as appropriate in accordance with the town’s ordinances.

“We hope to establish the necessary steps toward resolving the issues surrounding the property, whether it is to make repairs or remove the structure,” Dunn said.

Public hearing on Roseboro home set for Friday

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

