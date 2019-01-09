Roseboro parade winners named

The first place winner in the Roseboro Christmas Parade was Roseboro Elementary School. - The second place winner in the Roseboro Christmas parade was the Autryville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. - -

The second place winner in the Roseboro Christmas parade was the Autryville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

The third place winner in the Roseboro Christmas parade was the Roseboro Church of God of Prophecy.