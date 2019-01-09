Socks for the season

Lizzie Phipps sits near socks she collected to help seniors. -

For another year, Lizzie Phipps was thrilled to put smiles on the faces of senior citizens at Christmas time.

During the holiday season, the local high school student continued her “Socks for Seniors” campaign — now in its second year. During the launch, she collected more than 380 pairs of socks, which were sent to local nursing homes. With the help of others, she beat that total with 625 pairs. The socks were sent to Rolling Ridge, Southwood, Mary Gran and the Mt. Olive Center.

“The residents were very appreciative,” Phipps stated. “I received many big smiles and hugs. It was rewarding watching the happy seniors sort through the socks and pick out the styles and colors they liked. I feel that it is so important to give back to those that helped to build our hometown communities.”

A variety of cotton, wool and nylon socks were donated during the season, with the help of churches and organizations in the area. Phipps received support from Hopewell United Methodist, Smith Chapel Missionary Baptist, Holly Grove Christian, St. Paul Free Will Baptist, Mt. Gilead Baptist, Newton Grove Methodist, Newton Grove Baptist, Piney Grove Baptist, Carr Memorial Christian, Hobbton Elementary and Hobbton High School (HHS).

Phipps is a junior attending HHS and spends time volunteering at Rolling Ridge. In 2018, Phipps and fellow student Ellington Tart delivered more than 40 Easter baskets to residents at the facility. The gifts were delivered on behalf of an organization at the high school. Some of the items inside the baskets included Easter candy, stuffed bunnies, cups and tissues.

She’s involved in several organizations at HHS, some of them are the Key Club, Student Government Association, and Health Occupations Students of America — Future Health Professionals, an international student organization which helps prepares students for careers in healthcare.

Local students collects more than 600 socks for seniors

From staff reports

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow the paper on Twitter @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

