Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 8 — Nelson Juan Cuevas, 58, of 10184 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Jan. 25.

• Jan. 8 — Ariel Hope Cuevas, 23, of 10184 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Jan. 25.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

