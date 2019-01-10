Brown makes more history

Garland Commissioner Austin Brown takes the oath of office for mayor pro tem position. He is pictured with Commissioner Mary Brown and Town Clerk Pam Cashwell, who administered the oath. - Brown -

GARLAND — With goals to help residents in his hometown, Austin Brown made history by becoming the youngest commissioner elected to the board. Now, he’s ready for his next challenge.

During a Tuesday night meeting, he took on more responsibility by becoming Garland’s Mayor Pro Tem. The position was previously held by Ralph Smith, who is unable to serve because of an illness. Brown was sworn in after the board unanimously voted to fill the vacancy.

“I would just like to thank the board for their support and belief in me doing the best I can,” Brown said the following day. “I never thought I would have had the chance to become the youngest commissioner for the Town of Garland and now the youngest mayor pro tem to ever be selected.”

Brown said that he’s looking forward to serving Garland in the position and putting local taxpayers first, while praising the contributions of Smith, who worked on many infrastructure projects for the town.

“I have some big shoes to fill from Commissioner Ralph Smith and I ask that we continue to keep him in our thoughts and prayers,” Brown said. “He has and continues to do great things for Garland. I thank him for all he has done for me over the years in showing me the ins and outs of Garland. I hope together we will continue to move Garland forward in a positive way.”

Before Brown placed in his hand on the Bible to take the oath Tuesday, Mayor Winifred Murphy and commissioners talked about Smith’s situation and plans moving forward. At one point, Smith thought about resigning from the board, but he was encouraged by Murphy not to leave and return after recovery.

“He is still a very valuable part of this board,” said Murphy before giving examples of his recent contributions.

Rather than replacing Smith, Murphy said it’s important for everyone to pull together on different committees such as streets and public works.

“We’re going to have to rise up and get his share done, so that means a little bit more from all of us to do in every area,” Murphy said. “We thank everybody for pitching in.”

In his absence, Smith made a request for another commissioner to fill his role as mayor pro tem, be responsive to the needs of the town and attend meetings for Murphy if she’s unavailable. Some of the other duties are signing checks and other important documents. Brown expressed his interest in the position, but for a brief moment commissioners were concerned that he would not be available during the day to fulfill the duties.

Commissioner S.J. Smith made a motion for Mary Brown to fulfill the role. She turned it down, but offered to assist Austin Brown if he was unable to attend a meeting. After S.J. Smith rescinded his request, Mary Brown made the motion for Austin to become mayor pro tem.

“I appreciate the interest, but I would rather be a fill-in because there’s too many things that he can do, that I can’t do,” Mary Brown said in regards to physical public works tasks.

Austin Brown is a Union High School graduate and previously worked for Garland’s Public Works Department with duties involving maintenance, monitoring wells and sewer pumps. He also volunteered with the town’s Volunteer Fire Department and is a member of Garland Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church. After the election in 2017, Brown expressed his passion for serving on the board, with hopes of becoming mayor in the future.

Selected as town’s youngest mayor pro tem