Suspect now charged with 60 felonies

A Clinton man is now facing 60 felony counts in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Sampson County. On the heels of the man’s arrest late last week, dozens of additional charges have now been brought by law officials stemming from allegations involving a second underage victim.

Kevin Ernesto Rivas, 21, of 126 Wheat Lane, Clinton, was charged Tuesday with 10 counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger, 15 counts of statutory sex offense with a child 15 years of age or younger, 15 counts of crimes against nature and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Rivas’ bond for those offenses was set at $1 million, on top of the $2.5 million secured bond from the initial offense leveled last week, bringing his total bond to $3.5 million

Those initial charges included four counts of crimes against nature, four counts of indecent liberties with a child, four counts of statutory sex offense with a child 15 years of age or younger and four counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger.

“Deputies received a complaint from a relative of the victim alleging inappropriate sexual misconduct. As a result an investigation was launched and probable cause was established to charge the suspect,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said at the time the first charges were brought.

According to Smith, the additional charges Tuesday were filed regarding a second victim involved in the case.

There were two victims total, both under the age of 16, and the alleged incidents occurred during 2018, Smith noted, however no specific date of offenses was provided. Details on sexual assault and juvenile cases are often limited.

A complaint was filed with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office in October 2018, leading to the investigation.

In addition to the bevy of felony sexual assault, rape and other offenses, sheriff’s reports and jail records did indicate that an immigration detainer has also been placed on Rivas.

The detainer is used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other Department of Homeland Security officials when potentially deportable individuals are taken into jails or prisons. It allows those individuals to be detained for an additional 48 hours to give ICE agents additional time to decide whether they will be taken into federal custody.

“He is in our detention facility,” Smith said Wednesday. “A detainer has been filed and once he is finished with his charges here, immigration and customs will take custody of him and start the deportation process.“

Bond hikes to $3.5M; deportation process underway

