New course offers life-saving value

If you have ever wanted to make a difference in people’s lives, your chance comes this Monday at Sampson Community College. SCC will begin Emergency Medical Responders classes and lessons learned could be the difference between life and death for someone in the future.

EMR professionals provide lifesaving care to critical patients who access the emergency medical services system. Students will learn the skills necessary to provide immediate lifesaving interventions while awaiting additional EMS resources to arrive. They also aid higher-level personnel at the scene of emergencies and during transport to a facility. Emergency Medical Responders can perform basic interventions with minimal equipment. This course is the first course one needs to take to launch a career in EMS.

“These students are specially trained to provide out-of-hospital care in medical emergency situations,” says Angela Magill, department chair, EMS Coordinator for Workforce Development and Continuing Education at the college. “These emergency medical responders typically assist in rural regions providing basic life support where pre-hospital health professionals are not available due to limited resources or infrastructure.”

There are many different types of emergency medical responders, each with different levels of training, ranging from first aid and basic life support. Emergency medical responders have a very limited scope of practice and have the least amount of comprehensive education, clinical experience or clinical skills of EMS personnel.

SCC will have two Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) Initial classes beginning on Jan. 14, which will be a mandatory orientation. This course will meet once a week on Tuesday nights from 6-10 p.m. The college will also have one class meeting at the Roseboro Fire Department and one class meeting on SCC campus.

Orientation for both classes will need to meet on SCC campus on Jan. 14 in the East Building at 6 p.m. For more information about the Emergency Medical Responder classes, contact Angela Magill at [email protected] or at 910-900-4009.

Instructors Jim DeMay and Angela Magill demonstrate stretcher techniques to students. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_emt-class.jpg Instructors Jim DeMay and Angela Magill demonstrate stretcher techniques to students.