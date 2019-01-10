SCT moves into 2019 with Pocahontas

Skylar Jones, Brady Warren, Kaylee Lackey, Elinor Morkos, Morgan Jones, Gracyn Rogers, Summer Davis, E’Vanna Hall and Angela Martin in a dance routine during an early rehearsal for the Sampson Community Theatre’s upcoming production of the musical ‘Pocahontas’. -

During the first show of our season, you will discover a character that is known from your own history books, Pocahontas. The character, along with some of her friends will be singing, dancing and acting on our stage. This production is directed by Angela Martin and sponsored by Performance Dodge/Ford. The musical showcases over 80 actors in two separate casts and you will have eight performances to catch. The production begins Feb. 1 and Friday and Saturday shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees beginning at 2:30 p.m.

This past week we celebrated the life of Dr. Bruce Caldwell at his funeral service. The service was held at First United Methodist of Clinton. Bruce was a true character and it was wonderful to be there with so many people honoring Bruce and his work with the hospital, civic organizations and of course the Sampson Community Theatre. We were blessed to have Bruce here at our theatre greeting our patrons and being a part of our SCT Theatre Board. The theatre will not be the same without him, but Bruce would say “the show must go on.”

Since Bruce always ended his articles with some random facts I would like to continue to do so:

Theatre has a longstanding history in America. The first theatre here was built in Virginia in 1716. 60 years before the Declaration of Independence.

The first theatrical degree program offered in US was not until 1914.

New York City houses the greatest number of theatres, as well as number of seats per capital.

About the production

Pocahontas is being directed by Angela Martin and sponsored by Performance Automotive in Clinton. Wordspinner’ and the rhythmic beat of the tom-toms open and close this charming musical adventure for all age groups.

Pocahontas is the daughter of the mighty Algonquin Chief Powhatan. The princess delights in playing with Raven, Wolf, and Squirrel. Pocahontas has also made friends with the English settlers of Jamestown, a community struggling with starvation and sickness. This enchanting musical is graced with a wonderful cast of characters: Little Running Rabbit, Brave Eagle, Aunt Morning Star, Forest Spirits, Mother Earth, and, of course, the people of Jamestown.

Filled with Native American lore and beautiful music, this play is true to the original legend. Audiences will be swept away with DeTurk’s original music, featuring such songs as “Live Forever,” “No Common Ground” and the beautiful “Your Heart Always Knows.”

Skylar Jones, Brady Warren, Kaylee Lackey, Elinor Morkos, Morgan Jones, Gracyn Rogers, Summer Davis, E’Vanna Hall and Angela Martin in a dance routine during an early rehearsal for the Sampson Community Theatre’s upcoming production of the musical ‘Pocahontas’. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_B-Poca-1-6-18-040.jpg Skylar Jones, Brady Warren, Kaylee Lackey, Elinor Morkos, Morgan Jones, Gracyn Rogers, Summer Davis, E’Vanna Hall and Angela Martin in a dance routine during an early rehearsal for the Sampson Community Theatre’s upcoming production of the musical ‘Pocahontas’.