Preparing for a better tomorrow

Have you made New Year Resolutions that can make you a better person in 2019? Writing in journals and making lists of resolutions are among my favorite things to do. My love for writing began during my teenage years when telephone party lines, black and white television shows, circling Hardees and Little Pep, and dates at church on Sunday nights showered me with stories to share in my diaries. Since those teen years, I have enjoyed filling journals with promises, petitions, and personal stories proving delightful to read as a senior citizen. Ironically, my aged writings have much in common with recent ones.

So, have your New Year Resolutions and life stories maintained a similar story line or changed characters, setting, and plot through the years? Perhaps, 2019 is the year for all God’s children to be better prepared for our tomorrows while writing our stories and seeking ways to be better people!

Sharing snippets of writings from one of my tattered 2007 journals jolts memories of a painful, precious year. Hopefully, some of my fragmented writings will give you gusto and grit to go forth in faith in the New Year God has given. Now can be the time for you to take pen in hand or keyboard in lap and write your stories in journals or whatever means of recording you choose. Preserving precious memories and sharing special stories God plants inside your heart can be a beautiful bridge that binds your family in one accord in a new year!

Thumbing through my 2007 journal, I decided to write one quote, saying, or message from each page. Here goes; I pray God will stir hearts to seek Him with purpose and passion in 2019.

“Ponder death and life. Ecclesiastes 7, Final Conclusion — where will we spend eternity?

Morning by morning, He wakes me and opens my understanding to do His will. The wake up calls we get from God are for our own good, even if they don’t feel like it at the time. Don’t hit the snooze button!

The only hope that will always be fulfilled is hope in God and His promises. God is a promise keeper. “Not one of all the Lord’s good promises to the house of Israel failed; everyone was fulfilled.” Reading the Bible is a wonderful way to restore your hope when it seems all may be lost. Romans 15:4 Everything written in the past was written to teach us through endurance and encouragement, we can have hope.

What really matters in life is in whom we place our hope. We are not promised tomorrow. James 4:14

We are a mist that appears for a little while and then disappears. How ironic… we can’t count on tomorrows but we can count on eternity! Where will that be?

The grace of God is found in the embrace of His people, marvels of His world, and hope of His future.

1 Peter 1:3 Living hope gives me courage to face the future. Hope is the light we hold against darkness!

Forgiveness enables us to move forward to Hope and Healing. Things change in our lives but we don’t let this destroy us. Forgiveness is a growing thing, a necessary step toward acceptance, hope, and healing.

There are no answers to some of the questions we ask God. It doesn’t dishonor God to ask them but do we really need to ask them? We live, make good choices — God is with us. One day when we die, we will be reunited in heaven. Questions won’t matter!

Waves of grief engulf me in unexpected moments. Loving deeply = grieving deeply!

I miss Tim but trust God to be with me even in the darkest nights. April 2007. The sun will shine again. God can work in you to create something good from the pieces that are left. He will mend broken hearts.

My life will be different but it can still be a good one. I will honor Tim not just with grief, but with growth. God, who is faithful and true, promises.

Help a grieving person by giving presence, patience, purpose and help them move to a peaceful place.

Do you have a hungry heart to understand what God would have you do this year?

Don’t debate Him — Declare Him! He leads us out of resentment, depression, anger, even grief!

Rebelling against God is dangerous. Has our nation decided God is no longer our authority as we witness more and more criticism against Christians? When we live by God’s authority, we have peace, love, and joy!

Love yourself — do not be in love with yourself. Love your life. Love your body — take care of it!

Lack of love in our world shows in newscasts. Yet, there is quite enough love when we are Best Friends with God and are led by His Holy Spirit. Love of God brings healing. Love never fails. 1 John 3-9

Let not your heart be troubled. John 14:1 Jesus didn’t panic in crisis. Nothing catches God by surprise. Jesus told His disciples before He went to the cross…Believe in God and Me!”

May these random entries from my 2007 journal encourage you to write your stories and sing His songs! Make New Year Resolutions, and keep joy, peace, hope, and the love of Christ alive in your heart all year long!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

