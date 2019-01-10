Where do you think your name will be written?

The concept of there being a list or roll of those that are going to heaven is actually a scripturally sound concept. Such a list is mentioned or at least alluded to at least thirteen times in the Bible. Now, there are two or three real important points that we could draw from considering some of those passages talking about this book of names.

Let us first take note of the fact that the language used concerning one having their name written in a book is a figure of speech. In other words, it is not a literal book made of paper and ink. It is a figure of speak, indicating that there is a group of people who are of the saved, of those that will be entering into the gates of heaven upon the judgment. We note that such is simply a statement and no statement is to be deemed truth unless it is proven by God’s word. Therefore consider the following. First take note that God is a Spirit (John 4:24). The heaven in which God dwells is in the spiritual realm. Paul stated, “Now this I say, brethren, that flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God; neither doth corruption inherit incorruption” (I Cor. 15:50). If flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God, the physical things will not be in that kingdom either. Also note that Jesus told Pilate, “…My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews; but now is my kingdom not from hence” (John 18:36). And, He also told the Pharisees, “…The kingdom of God cometh not with observation: Neither shall they say, Lo here! or, lo there! for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you” (Luke 17:20-21). It is easy to see who is meant by those having their names written in the book when we read what Paul said to the Philippians. He said, “And I entreat thee also, true yokefellow, help those women which laboured with me in the gospel, with Clement also, and with other my fellowlabourers, whose names are written in the book of life” (Phil 4:3). Those who are faithful Christians are those who have their names written in the book of life.

Secondly, we need to understand that not everyone will have their name written in this book that God’s word speaks of. John wrote, “And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. And whosever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire” (Rev. 20:14-15). Since having one’s name written in the book is synonymous with being a saved person, that truth is clearly taught multitudes of time in the word of God. Not everyone is going to be saved. Jesus said, “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it” (Matt. 7:13-14). Not only does this passage show that not all are going to heaven, but it also shows that the majority will not make it to heaven. In that same chapter of Matthew, Jesus stated, “Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity”. (Matt. 7:22-23). No doubt about it, not all will have their names written in that book.

The third great truth concerning our names being written in the book of life that we can glean from the passages using that terminology is that one can have their names written and those names then be removed or blotted out. One of the many times that Moses stepped in to intercede on behalf of the children of Israel, he said to God, “Yet now, if thou wilt forgive their sin-; and if not, blot me, I pray thee, out of thy book which thou hast written” (Exo. 32:32). Were that all we had we could conclude that at least Moses thought that one could have their name blotted out. However, that is not all we have written on it. The scriptures continue with, “And the Lord said unto Moses, Whosoever hath sinned against me, him will I blot out of my book” (Exo. 32:33). It would seem that not only did Moses believe one’s name could be blotted out and God specifically stated that He would blot names out, but Jesus also cast His weight on that side of the issue too, when in His letter to the church at Sardis he had John write, “He that overcometh, the same shall be clothed in white raiment; and I will not blot out his name out of the book of life, but I will confess his name before my Father, and before his angels” (Rev. 3:5). Do keep in mind what the Lord said about confessing Him before men or denying Him before men (Matt. 10:32-33). We can get our names written in the book of life and enter into heaven by obeying and faithfully serving the Lord. We can have those names blotted out by going back into sin.

So, what of those who do not have their names written in the book of life? Where are their names written? Since names written in the book of life is synonymous with being a faithful child of God, if your name is not written there, it is written in the book of death.

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

