One of the most, if not the most, important aspect of God is His Righteousness. Many preachers and theologians have come up with various explanations of what that is. But as always the most simple explanation comes from the Word of God.

Matthew 6:33 tells us to “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God and His Righteous…” This verse is suggesting this should be our number one priority in life. But it is hard to seek or look for something when you do not know what it is that you should be looking for or seeking for. Such is the case with the Righteousness of God.

The Epistle of the Apostle Paul to the Romans clears up this murky issue. Paul wrote these words in Romans 10:1-4: “Brethren, my heart’s desire and prayer for Israel is, that they might be saved. For I bear them record, that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God. For Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believe.”

It was Paul’s heart’s desire that all of Israel be saved. In fact, he said that was what he was praying to God for as it relates to Israel. Paul’s prayer and desire was a result of his own personal witness that the Jews had a zeal for God. In other words, Israel was diligently enthusiastic about God. They were excited about God. They knew and believed there was indeed a God. They wanted to please and serve God. They wanted to praise and worship God. But Paul then said, but their zeal is not according to knowledge.

That is true today for many congregations. Many congregations have a zeal for God but not according to knowledge. That is why some churches and individual believers put on a show and call it praise and worship. That is why many preachers put on a show and call it preaching. They all have a zeal for God, but their enthusiasm is not according to knowledge.

The knowledge that they lack is understanding what is the righteousness of God. As a result of this lack, they are trying to establish their own concept of righteousness, by attempting to impress God and people by living something, while at the same time, failing to submit themselves to the righteousness of God.

Jesus Christ is the end of trying to living something in order to have righteousness in the eyes of God and others. But this truth is only applicable to those who believe.

Paul used the word ignorant to explain the state of Israel. This same word can be used for the state of some people who are nothing more but religious. Today, many are ignorant of what was written in Romans 3: 10 & 12. No matter what you do and say. No matter what you don’t do and say, there is still none righteous, no not one. And there is still none of us who do good, no not one.

Two of the most important verses in the entire bible is Romans 1:16 7 17. They say, “For I an not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation, to every one that believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek. For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith; as it is written, the just shall live by faith. Wow!

Gospel simple means good news. And Paul was saying he is not ashamed of the good news of Jesus Christ. The good news of Jesus Christ, all by itself, is the power of God. It is that power of God that leads one to salvation. But in order to be lead by that power one must believe the good news of Jesus Christ. The good news of Jesus Christ was first given to the Jews and then to the rest of us.

Romans 1:17 begins by saying, “For therein…” It is actually saying, there in verse 16 is the righteousness of God. The righteousness of God is the good news about Jesus Christ.

The good news about Jesus Christ has been revealed from faith to faith. It has been revealed from Genesis to Revelation. Therefore the righteousness of God is revealed from Genesis to Revelation. The main subject between Genesis and Revelation is Jesus Christ. But in order to have and understand the righteousness of God, you must believe with and by faith, everything thing that is said about Jesus Christ.

If you are a believer or saved then you are the Just of God and the Just must live by faith. Believers must believe everything that is said about Jesus Christ through the Word of God and not through the personal words of a Pastor or the doctrine of a denomination.

Through Jesus Christ, God is able to present us blameless, before the presence of His Glory with exceeding great joy. We can never do that ourselves, no matter how good and holy we try to live, and no matter how hard we try to live something.

Through Jesus Christ, God has sealed us with His Holy Spirit until the day of redemption. No one can change or alter what God has done through Jesus Christ.

The righteousness of God is all of the good news, (gospel) about Jesus Christ. That is why Romans 10:10 says, “For with the heart, man believeth unto righteousness…”

Learn all you can about Jesus Christ. Develop a personal intimate relationship with Him. Your local church is to help you with those two essentials things of life. Your local church is meeting its responsibility, by helping and aiding you to seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness. If not….it’s time for you to go to a place that will.

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the pastor at Kingdom of God Ministries.

