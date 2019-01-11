Mintz avenges loss to Antioch

Jeremiah Faircloth scored eight of his 12 points in the third quarter, helping the Mintz Lions defeat Antioch this week. Mintz will face Temple Christian Academy on Friday. -

Tuesday night’s matchup between the Mintz Lions and the Gators of Antioch Christian Academy was a chance for the Lions to exact revenge on a 50-45 loss to Antioch in the season opener. A large third quarter lead would pad the Lion advantage enough to secure the 43-37 win.

A deep hole after the first quarter was Mintz’s kryptonite in the first game between these two teams, but Tuesday’s opening quarter was played at a brisk pace, seeing the lead bounce back, settling at a 11-10 Antioch advantage after one. Low scoring would continue to rule the game into the second quarter. Mintz won the second quarter, 11-8, resulting in a meager 21-19 Lion lead after a half of play.

“We had too many turnovers in the first half, which handicapped us a bit,” Mintz head coach Dan Heinz said, assessing the first half.

Led by Jeremiah Faircloth’s eight third quarter points, Mintz found their offensive footing, while holding the Gators to only a 6-spot third quarter. Mintz’s edge ballooned to 14 by the quarter’s end. However, Antioch punched back, limiting Mintz to a paltry four points for the entire final quarter.

With the Gators putting up 12 of their own, the large gap to end the third quarter would be enough for Mintz to survive, 43-37.

“I was pleased with how we came out to begin the second half, after a turnover-filled first. Zach Honeycutt gave us a real boost on defense when we needed it tonight,” Heinz concluded.

Faircloth and Daniel Matthews each spotted 12 points for the Lions, while Connor Bullard connected twice from behind the arc en route to 12 of his own.

With five more games to play in the next week and a half, the Lions will look to protect their 6-2 record by facing off against the Temple Christian Academy Tigers, on Friday. Mintz defeated Temple, 64-42, in the first game between the two.

Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Lions beat Gators, improve to 6-2 on season