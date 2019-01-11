Shutdown halts college construction

Turlington - -

As the government shutdown exceeds 20 days — the longest in U.S. history — locally, community college officials are expressing their concern for pending projects.

In September, the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees voted to pursue applying for funding that will aid in the construction of a new Truck Driver Training Facility, after deciding to forgo an activities center once construction bids were received.

Currently, Sampson Community College has the second largest truck driving training program in the state. According to Amanda Bradshaw, dean of continuing education, not every community college can offer the type of program Sampson has been offering for many years. Across the country, there are companies contacting the local institute for advance training opportunities.

Between funds from the Connect NC Public Improvement Bond and the United States Department of Commerce grant, the college has received nearly $6.5 million to be utilized towards new construction, repairs and renovations, including the construction of a welding and metal fabrication building and the truck driver training facility.

The Economic Development Assistance grant would allow nearly $1.75 million of that funding to be utilized in the new facility.

“The college submitted a proposal for economic development assistance in the fall and expected to learn if we were invited to apply for a federal investment in the truck driver training program before Christmas,” Lisa Turlington, dean for advancement, said. “The government shutdown coincided with our timeline and puts our proposal on hold.”

The college had planned to begin seeking bids on the construction process this spring, however, the government shutdown has put a halt to any awarding of grant funds and put the truck driving training facility on hold.

“We had hoped to move forward as the bidding process starts this spring, but contact is impossible with the EDA until the impasse is resolved,” Turlington added. “Sampson Community College has asked for $2.1 million to support the project that will have a big impact on our regional economy.”

According to Board of Trustees chair Erika Starling, the government shutdown has also hindered students from enroll or receiving financial aid. Regardless, Starling said the college is working with students to help make the process as smooth as possible.

“The governmental closing hindered a number of students from enrolling who were unable to secure tax transcripts from the IRS to complete their financial aid applications,” Starling said.

Turlington https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_web1_Lisa-Turlington-mug.jpg Turlington https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Erika-Starling.jpg

Proposal for new truck driving facility ‘on hold’

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.