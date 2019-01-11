Police, town monitor speeders

Police Chief Ronald Matthews speaks to Garland commissioners about law enforcement matters. - Matthews -

GARLAND — Chief Ronald Matthews and town leaders are continuing efforts to make people think twice about speeding through town.

During a recent meeting, the Garland Board of Commissioners and Matthews discussed efforts and updates on traffic matters. He reported that more than 60 vehicles were stopped, with a total of 44 traffic citations issued in December. It’s usually a busy month for officers, but the increased traffic was due to a repaired bridge on U.S. 701 South and traffic detours.

“I think people forgot for a couple months, with the road being closed, exactly what the speed limit was,” Matthews said about the repairs.

Matthews said he’s only written one person from Garland a speeding ticket for a long period of time.

“The majority of the people that we’re writing speeding and violation citations for don’t live around here,” he said. “They’re coming through from Myrtle Beach, Connecticut, New York City and everything else. Their GPS is running them up 701.

“Locally, we do really well and people understand that the traffic is going to be enforced here and I would say that 99.99 percent of what I write is nobody local,” Matthews said.

Violators ask for warnings, but Matthews refers to the signs posted in the area.

“That’s why the state puts those signs up down there,” he said. “It’s to give you a warning to slow down.”

Matthews notified the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) about changing the speed limit to 25 mph in central Garland. Several months ago, a warning sign for the speed change was placed near Carter Funeral Home on U.S. 701 on the northern end of town, but not on the southern end near Bay Street.

“I have not gotten a reply from them,” she said. “I talked to them about a month ago and DOT is extremely busy trying to catch up on a lot of things.”

With the town being approved for the sign change, Matthews said he would like to see it happen.

“I think we’ll see a reduction in speeders coming in from the south, once we get that,” he said.

Matthews added that he would like to have a reflective or flashing sign for drivers coming into town. Town Attorney Alan Maynard and Matthews worked on an ordinance, with suggestions to add signs on the eight entrances of town that says 35 mph, with an “unless otherwise posted,” notice underneath. Commissioners approved the purchase of the signs at the recent meeting. The placement would simplify ordinances and allow Matthews to move forward with civil citation ordinances. This method would be more beneficial to the town and would allow Garland to receive income from the fines, since it’s not enforced through state law.

The ordinance includes a $50 fee as a fine that does not harm a violator’s insurance rates. Matthews added that this does not involve state courts and people having to hire attorneys. They have 30 days to pay and if they don’t more actions will follow to collect funds. Other violations such as having a revoked licensed would go through district court officials.

“I think a lot of people would get a moving violation would be happy to pay $50 instead of paying (over $100 dollars) in district court,” Matthews said.

During a public comment portion of the meeting, concerns were raised about traffic on Church Street. Matthews said he monitored the stretch of road. On an average day, three to four cars in one hour used the road. A little more traffic is expected during the weekend, and during games at the ballpark.

“A lot of people don’t understand what 35 miles per hour looks like,” he said. “A big truck looks like it’s moving a whole lot faster than a smaller car at 35 (mph).”

Matthews added that trucks speeding in the morning could be a problem at certain times. It’s something he noticed early at 4 a.m.

“We do have some trucks that come through here quick because they think they can get away with it,” he said. “But I’ve never written more than four in three hours for speeding.”

Commissioner Eddie Bronson Jr. made a suggestion to add warnings about radars being used so the town will not look like a “speed trap.”

A electronic speed awareness sign, to show motorists how fast they’re going, was also discussed at the recent meeting. Mayor Winifred Murphy said the board had an opportunity to share one with the Town of Roseboro in 2010, but Garland leaders declined to provide funding. Matthews said he’ll do more research on Bronson’s request and look for grants for the purchase of the awareness device.

More than 40 tickets issued in December

By Chase Jordan

