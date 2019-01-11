Rapist to be paroled

Ingram -

A man convicted of a rape in Sampson County when he was a teenager will be paroled nearly four decades after he was put behind bars, according to a notice from the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

James Larry Ingram, now 55, was convicted of first degree rape on July 20, 1981, stemming from an offense that occurred just three months prior, on April 22, 1981. Ingram was sentenced to life in prison in Sampson County Superior Court when he was 17.

According to records through the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Ingram is currently being held at Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington, N.C. His projected release date is unknown, however records show his next custody review is slated for June 1, 2019.

The commission issued a notice, dated Jan. 9, that it had approved Ingram’s case for parole. The notice was sent to various outlets and interested parties in order for the commission to comply with North Carolina General Statute. The commission, an independent four-member body, does not hold formal hearings and does not meet personally with offenders when reviewing cases for possible parole. Each case is reviewed on an individual basis since each has its own characteristics, according to the state.

The four members of the commission are appointed by the governor, who also selects one commissioner to serve as chairman. The majority of the commission must agree to deny or approve parole for all eligible offenders.

Ingram is eligible for parole because he was sentenced under previous guidelines that allow for it.

“The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994,” the notice stated. “However, the commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.”

According to the state, when an offender becomes eligible for parole, all available information on their case is reviewed to determine if they should be denied parole or investigated for parole. Some of the factors considered by the commission include the nature and circumstances of the crime, the previous criminal record, prison conduct, prison program participation, input from court officials, victims and other interested parties.

An offender must be reviewed at least once per year, except in murder cases, after becoming eligible for parole.

Ingram https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Ingram.jpg Ingram

Convicted in Sampson in 1981, given life in prison

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.