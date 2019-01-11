Jackson sworn in for fifth term

Jackson -

RALEIGH — Sen. Brent Jackson (R-Duplin, Johnston, Sampson) was sworn in Wednesday for his fifth two-year term representing the 10th district in the North Carolina Senate. The oath of office was administered by North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin.

“I am honored and humbled by the tremendous responsibility the people of the 10th district have entrusted to me,” Jackson said in a prepared statement. “I will be working tirelessly for my constituents and the citizens of North Carolina to effect positive change, and make North Carolina the best state to live, work and raise a family.”

“Senator Jackson’s leadership will be instrumental in shaping policy to strengthen our state,” said Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham). “I applaud his willingness to serve the people of North Carolina.”