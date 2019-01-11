Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 9 — Tracey Brian Burgette, 41, of 707 Cutchin St., Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining dwelling or vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance, unsafe movement and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $2,500; court date was Jan. 11.

• Jan. 10 — Ann Marie Johnson-Hemingway, 44, of 184 Tarheel Drive, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Jan. 11.

• Jan. 10 — Stanley Jones Jr., 32, of 58 Mack Jones Lane, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 10 — Commonte Jerrard Oates, 29, of 86 Piano Lane, Roseboro, was charged with driving left of center, hit/run leaving the scene- property damage, failure to report accident, exceeding safe speed, reckless driving to endanger, speeding and failure to appear on charge of driving while license revoked. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Jan. 29.

• Jan. 10 — Carolyn Jade Honeycutt, 21, of 306 Underwood St., Clinton, was charged with attempting breaking and entering, damage to personal property, failure to appear on a charge of resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Feb. 26.

• Jan. 10 — Brandon Marshall Terry, 33, of 2175 Mingo Church Road, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 22.

• Jan. 10 — Priscilla Kay King, 30, of 963 Glover Road, Dunn, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 6.

• Jan. 10 —Tyree Antonio Murrell, 26, of 118 Murrell Lane, New Bern, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Jan. 11.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

