Joint effort nabs wanted Clinton man

A Clinton man was taken into custody on an out-of-county sex offense following a joint effort by local law enforcement agencies Thursday.

Birgilio Cheluca Garcia, 38, of 1523 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was ultimately charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger, stemming from a warrant issued by Middlesex Police Department. Additional charges of fictitious information to officer and resisting public officer were subsequently served.

The Middlesex Police Department Chief contacted a part-time reserve officer with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on a suspect vehicle that registered to a Hispanic male with a Clinton address.

The operator of that vehicle, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith noted, was wanted for questioning by that agency in connection with an alleged statutory rape. Later the same evening, the off-duty reserve officer located the suspect vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Clinton.

The Clinton Police Department was contacted to assist in identifying and apprehending the suspect.

“As a result, the suspect was taken into custody on unrelated charges and held until Middlesex Police Department could file warrants related to their incident,” Smith stated. Details on that out-of-county investigation was not immediately available.

Smith called the incident “an example of the great partnerships we have locally and across the state.”

”This officer did a great job and truly went above and beyond to help locate and identify this suspect,” the lieutenant said. “We appreciate the Clinton Police Departments promptness in helping our off duty officer in this incident. Their partnership is truly valued.”

Garcia was placed under $255,000 secured bond

