SCC enrollment climbs 7 percent for spring session

Students recently returned to the classrooms at Sampson Community College, and college administration is reporting a slight increase in enrollment numbers as compared to the same time last year.

Dr. Marvin Rondon, dean of academic services and institutional effectiveness, reported to trustees that the headcount enrollment through Jan. 7 was slightly higher than the same time last year. Total enrollment for Spring 2019 semester is 1,511 students, seven percent higher than final enrollment of 1,409 for curriculum programs in Spring 2018.

Despite an increase in some student fees, the total enrollment of high school students continues to increase. The Career and College Promise program accounts for 479 students and the Sampson Early College High School accounts for 235 students. Both of those numbers show an increase compared to the same time last year.

“The number of high school students continues to increase,” Rondon explained.

Like many neighboring community college, Sampson is working to offer options for those interested in attending school to earn degrees or certifications.

According to Rondon, the college has multiple entry points for enrollment, including the upcoming eight-week session. Multiple entry points for enrollment, Rondon felt, could be the reasoning behind a lower enrollment number in the past.

The mini-mester offers students a second opportunity to enroll in classes during the spring if they were unable to do so during registration earlier in January. The eight-week semester is available to both new and returning students.

“We consider this a very successful adaptation that allows students who were late securing financial aid or who were unable to start classes in January to enroll later in the spring,” Blair Hairr, dean of student services, said. “We have a number of students who find the ‘mini-mester’ works best for their skills and time management.”

The enrollment numbers for Fall 2018 were slightly higher than those the previous year. According to Rondon, the goal for student enrollment for Spring 2019 is 1,600 students, and with additional registration opportunities approaching, he felt the goal could easily be met.

According to Rondon, numbers for the last several summer semesters have continued to grow, largely in part due to the expanded schedule of classes being offered. Not only were more classes offered during the summer, the Career and College Promise program brought additional students in for summer classes. Enrollment for Summer 2018 was up to 835 students, nearly 200 more than the same time the year before.

In the last couple of years, the college has offered new programs, and was attributed as being one of the reasons enrollment was up. Students were given the opportunity to register for the medical assisting program, emergency medical science program and emergency management technology program. Additionally, the college has partnered with larger universities, like East Carolina and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, for guaranteed acceptance when students meet the requirements.

“Sampson Community College provides an array of programs and opportunities for any individual that steps through our doors,” Rondon shared.

For more information about Sampson Community College and the many academic programs and opportunities, visit www.sampsoncc.edu or call 910-592-8081. For anyone interested in fall classes, contact the college.

