Health officials urge healthy start to new year

Sampson County Health Department wants to educate and remind women that early detection is your best protection against Cervical Cancer.

According to North Carolina’s State Center for Health Statistics, nearly 399 women in North Carolina were diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017 and 126 died of the disease. It is more important than ever that we spread the message that early detection and prompt treatment of cervical cancer saves lives. January is Cervical Health Awareness Month (CHAM), dedicated to increasing awareness about the importance of early detection of cervical cancer and other gynecologic cancers, while also celebrating the lives of the many women who have survived, and remembering those who lost.

Sampson County Health Department will be raising awareness of the importance of preventing cervical cancer by encouraging screenings throughout the month of January.

The health department, along with the Sampson County Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP) Advisory Board will promote the “Teal Ribbon Campaign” which serves as a reminder for all women to get cervical screenings. The health department will distribute educational information related to cervical cancer and screenings upon request. A display table in the lobby of the health department will be decorated with educational information and incentives to raise awareness to those that come into the health department during the month of January. Churches or organizations who wish to request teal ribbons or information are encouraged to call the health department at 592-1131 ext. 4240.

At least 50 percent of cervical cancer deaths are due to lack of screenings. When cervical cancer is discovered early, it is one of the most preventable cancers. Sampson County Health Department encourages all women to take charge of their health by going for regular pap tests.

The Pap test (or Pap smear) looks for cell changes on the cervix that might become cervical cancer if they are not treated. The Pap test is recommended for women between the ages of 21 and 65, and can be done in a doctor’s office or a clinic.

For a healthy start to the New Year, we urge every woman to talk with their healthcare provider about getting screened for cervical cancer.

Many local health departments offer free breast screenings, education and referral services to eligible women through the NC Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program (BCCCP). To learn more about the NC BCCCP and to see if you qualify for services, call Sampson County Health Department at 910-592-1131 ext. 4214 or 4001. You may also visit www.bcccp.ncdhhs.gov or call 919-707-5300.