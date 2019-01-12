Forum tackling efforts to grow

Sampson Board of Commisisoners Chairman Clark Wooten talks to vice chair Sue Lee during a recent session. Wooten will speak to local economic development efforts at a public forum in Plain View on Tuesday. -

Sampson County officials want to see economic development and an expansion of the tax base through the recruitment of viable business and industry prospects. Well over $1 million has already been earmarked toward that end and the plan is to set aside annual sums to increase that to $5 million.

County leaders have spent recent months explaining the efforts to promote economic development, including the establishment of the Economic Development Reserve Fund. A series of ongoing forums held in conjunction with municipal board meetings and community gatherings have been held to solicit citizens’ views and suggestions for economic development initiatives.

That effort will continue with a public forum set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Plain View Community Center, located at 5561 Plain View Highway, Dunn. The dialogue will be led by Sampson Board of Commissioners Chairman Clark Wooten.

Following the 2018-19 budget adoption in July, which included implementation of the reserve fund, Wooten offered to personally address town boards or hold a community forum type of event to discuss the county’s strides in economic development, while soliciting input.

“The vitality of our communities is dependent upon the economic development of our county and our ability as leaders to proactively plan and to strategically capitalize on the resources and opportunities we offer to business and industry,” a letter from Wooten to local mayors stated.

To date, Wooten and County manager Ed Causey have fulfilled requests for presentations at municipal meetings in Garland, Newton Grove, Roseboro, Harrells and with the Western Sampson Commerce group. The latest meeting, slated for Tuesday, will be held in the Plain View community.

The county board established the Economic Development Reserve with the goal of making annual deposits of $250,000 until the fund reaches at least $5 million. There was$1.5 million, previously designated for loan reserves, put in as an initial deposit.

County officials explained the fund as being initiated to “proactively plan for growth, to strategically capitalize on our resources and enhance the opportunities we offer to business and industry.”

”The Economic Development Reserve is intended as a tool to provide funding for select economic development projects designated by the board as vital to overall financial stability of Sampson County,” Finance officer David Clack stated last year. “It is the intention of the board that the funds in the reserve be used to leverage state and federal grant funds that will be used to purchase property for industrial sites and develop needed infrastructure that will enhance our ability to attract industry to the county.”

It is the county’s hope, he said, that funds will be added to the reserve “until at least $5 million” has been accumulated. Causey proposed $250,000 installments each year. Funding the reserve fund may not yield significant revenue returns in the short term, Causey noted, but it was vital to develop a sustained and long‐term commitment for the fund.

“I believe this is the beginning of laying the groundwork for Sampson County to move forward to attract industry,” Wooten has said. “Things like this take time. We hope it goes fast, but this crew may not see the fruits of what we’ve started here.”

Commissioner Jerol Kivett also previously touted the fund as a “great idea,” pointing out the tax revenues generated from the establishment of Enviva.

“The only other revenue generator is property taxes, and I don’t think there is a soul in here that wants to pay more property taxes,” Kivett said during a previous session. “We have the largest county in the state and there is a big demand on a small population. Our tax rate is higher than any contiguous county.”

Wooten is also scheduled to address the 2019 annual meeting of the Clinton 100 Committee on Feb. 21, the topic being economic development.

For more information, contact Susan J. Holder, Assistant County Manager/PIO, by calling 910-592‐6308 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by emailing [email protected]

County leaders to talk economic development initiatives

