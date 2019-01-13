Dail named Garland deputy clerk

Linda Dail, center, was sworn in as deputy clerk. She is pictured with Town Clerk and Finance Officer Pamela Cashwell, left, and her mother, Kathy Kinzly Sr. -

GARLAND — As the new deputy clerk, Linda Dail is looking forward to serving the residents of Garland.

“Everyone has been so nice in welcoming me into their town,” Dail said.

Dail placed her hand on the Bible and was recently sworn in by Town Clerk and Finance Officer Pamela Cashwell.

“I’m very excited to have Linda to join me,” Cashwell said about her new colleague.

She’s now ready to learn more about the people of Garland whenever they visit the office for services. Some of her duties will include billing, payments, and monitoring the website. So far, Dail participated in several meetings and plans to attend more in the future to provide assistance.

Dail was born in Germany and is the daughter of Kathy and Wayne Kinzly Sr., a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. While growing up, she traveled and called many placed home until her brother was severely burned. In the early 1990s, Dail moved to the state and lived in the Clement area for many years.

“The best care for him was in Chapel Hill,” she said. “So my dad retired here in North Carolina.”

The Midway High School graduate resides in Roseboro with her fiancé Glen Legrand and is the mother of two daughters, Ariel and Zoey Dail. Her first job was at Walmart in Dunn, where she worked in every department. She later helped with setting up the Clinton Walmart and spent many hours in the photo and electronics department.

After the birth of her first daughter, she spent several months in the coastal area of the state before moving to Raleigh to work at D&L Parts Company, Inc. to work as an office manager. A few years later, Dail became the store manger of the company’s branch in Jacksonville. Next, she continued her career at Allserv in Pope Air Force Base, doing ground maintenance and served for three years. In 2018, she temporary worked for the Town of Roseboro, before starting her current position.

She attended Sampson Community College (SCC) and earned associate degrees in medical office administration and office administration. Soon, she plans to return to SCC to take phlebotomy courses.

Garland went several without having a town clerk in the office to help customers after former Deputy Clerk Teresa W. Smith resigned from the position in late September. With her absence, Cashwell and town leaders relied on a temp agency to provide assistance.

“I’m excited to have her and I think she’s going to be an asset to the Town of Garland,” Cashwell said.

