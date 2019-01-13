Artful expressions

‘Lakeside Evening’ by Rose Kennedy received Best of Show during the Juried Show. - Fred Dufour for ‘Bull Rider’ earned an honorable mention winner. - During the Juried Show hosted by the Sampson Arts Council, Kristen Gibson received first place. - ‘Legs’ by Fred Dufour was an honorable mention piece at the show. - - Tirzah Villegas was given a second place award for her work titled ‘Study of Self.’ - - Brooks Barwick earned third place during the show for his creation ‘Shooting Star.’ - - Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council, speaks about the contributions of local artists. - - Ellen Adams of Four Oaks spends time observing a piece titled ‘I Made This for You’ by Grace W. Ho. - - During the juried art show, artist Vilas Tonape speaks about a winning piece of work. - - Vilas Tonape, an artist and professor from Methodist University, speaks to an audience about art techniques during the Juried Show hosted by the Sampson Arts Council. - - Diane and Brooks Barwick look view pieces of art at the Juried Art Show. Their son earned an award during the competition. - -

Vilas Tonape enjoyed strolling through the Victor R. Small House and judging beautiful pieces of art.

During the Sampson Arts Council’s Juried Show held Thursday night, Tonape had some tough decisions to make as he viewed creations from more than 20 artists.

“I really wish I would have given the awards to each and every piece,” Tonape said. “They’re all so excellent, exquisite, magnificent pieces. I don’t mean that as a nice thing just to say. Believe me. I don’t live in this town and no one has to like me.”

Tonape, an award-winning artist, was selected by the arts council for his contributions and accomplishments. The native of India chair’s the art department at Methodist University in Fayetteville and has been creating work for about three decades. It’s been displayed in big cities such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Ontario. He also spent time teaching former president George W. Bush.

Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council, was pleased with the turnout and community members taking an interest in art.

“It always draws a big crowd and we’re really excited about that,” Donatelli said. “We love having a lot of people in here. It just adds to the excitement of it all.”

She also thanked Tonape for visiting Clinton and speaking to everyone in attendance about art and his selections.

“I know it was difficult for him to choose because there’s so many great pieces and mediums,” Donatelli said. “We thank him and we thank all of the artists for participating.”

Cash prizes and ribbons were awarded to the top artists representing Sampson, Cumberland, Duplin, Johnson, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pender, Wayne and Wake counties. Tonape was so impressed, he added another honorable mention recognition to the competition. A total of 30 piece were on display, which will avaialble to the public to view or purchase through Feb. 21.

“This is always such a great show to feature our local Sampson County artists as well as our artists outside of Sampson County,” Donatelli said. “They bring so many people into our community to see our lovely facility, our beautiful gallery as well as all of the great, amazing art, and very talented artist that are not only local, but close by in other counties. We’re honored for everyone to be here and to participating.”

Artist Rose Kennedy won Best of Show for her work “Lakeside Evening.” Tonape said the oil and canvass painting showed “time honored classicism” along with other aspects. First place was awarded to “Sunny Afternoon” by Kristen Gibson. Tirzah Villegas earned second for “Study of Self” and third place went to Brooks Barwick for his piece titled “Shooting Star.” Tonape was impressed with the movement shown in the work. Honorable mention went to Peter Butler for “Legs” and Fred Dufour for “Bull Rider,” a photograph piece.

After the winners were announced Tonape expressed how art has a major impact on society and individuals making it. One of the examples was Bush becoming a painter, with help from Tonape. He said it was a good thing for the former president to take up after having a stressful job.

“Art can be very soothing and very meditative,” he said.

Donna Blanchard was one of many creators who entered work in the contest. Like Tonape, she also enjoys art. She submitted “Generation Gap,” a digital photo.

“It was a good experience to be here at the Small House because it’s a beautiful place and all the artwork is beautiful too,” Blanchard said while expressing her joy of photography. “I love it.”

‘Lakeside Evening’ by Rose Kennedy received Best of Show during the Juried Show. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Art_16_Lakeside.jpg ‘Lakeside Evening’ by Rose Kennedy received Best of Show during the Juried Show. Fred Dufour for ‘Bull Rider’ earned an honorable mention winner. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Art_19_Bullrider.jpg Fred Dufour for ‘Bull Rider’ earned an honorable mention winner. During the Juried Show hosted by the Sampson Arts Council, Kristen Gibson received first place. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Art_17_SunnyAfternoon.jpg During the Juried Show hosted by the Sampson Arts Council, Kristen Gibson received first place. ‘Legs’ by Fred Dufour was an honorable mention piece at the show. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Art_20_Legs.jpg ‘Legs’ by Fred Dufour was an honorable mention piece at the show. Tirzah Villegas was given a second place award for her work titled ‘Study of Self.’ https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Art_15_Self.jpg Tirzah Villegas was given a second place award for her work titled ‘Study of Self.’ Brooks Barwick earned third place during the show for his creation ‘Shooting Star.’ https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Art_18_ShootingStar.jpg Brooks Barwick earned third place during the show for his creation ‘Shooting Star.’ Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council, speaks about the contributions of local artists. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Art__5.jpg Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson Arts Council, speaks about the contributions of local artists. Ellen Adams of Four Oaks spends time observing a piece titled ‘I Made This for You’ by Grace W. Ho. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Art__4.jpg Ellen Adams of Four Oaks spends time observing a piece titled ‘I Made This for You’ by Grace W. Ho. During the juried art show, artist Vilas Tonape speaks about a winning piece of work. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Art__1.jpg During the juried art show, artist Vilas Tonape speaks about a winning piece of work. Vilas Tonape, an artist and professor from Methodist University, speaks to an audience about art techniques during the Juried Show hosted by the Sampson Arts Council. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Art__3.jpg Vilas Tonape, an artist and professor from Methodist University, speaks to an audience about art techniques during the Juried Show hosted by the Sampson Arts Council. Diane and Brooks Barwick look view pieces of art at the Juried Art Show. Their son earned an award during the competition. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Art__2.jpg Diane and Brooks Barwick look view pieces of art at the Juried Art Show. Their son earned an award during the competition.

Sampson Arts Council, Small House host Juried Art Show

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.