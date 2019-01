HCA students recognized

Eight Harrells Christian Academy students were recognized at the Terrific Kids, Golden Resource and Jammin’ for Jesus celebration. Kiwanis Club representative Bobby Spell presented certificates to Aubrey Edwards, Matilda Parker, Arabella Wasserman, Lilly Kate Rogers, Sammy Martin, Adriana Wasserman, Laney Bell and Ray Anna Ginn. -

Eight Harrells Christian Academy students were recognized at the Terrific Kids, Golden Resource and Jammin’ for Jesus celebration. Kiwanis Club representative Bobby Spell presented certificates to Aubrey Edwards, Matilda Parker, Arabella Wasserman, Lilly Kate Rogers, Sammy Martin, Adriana Wasserman, Laney Bell and Ray Anna Ginn.