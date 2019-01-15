Accelerated program puts students on fast track

Dr. Tonita Smith counsels a new student about degree options at Sampson Community College. -

Sampson Community College students now have a chance to earn an associate’s degree in one year through a new initiative, Viking Express.

According to Dr. Marvin Rondon, dean of academic services and institutional effectiveness, Viking Express is an accelerated degree program that allows student to earn an associate in arts degree in one year through completion of five eight-week consecutive sessions. Classes would begin in August and end in July of the academic year.

“Participating students must be dedicated to the rigor of the program,” Rondon said. “Coursework is offered fully online or in a blended delivery method. The blended delivery includes online and hybrid instruction with face-to-face components two evenings per week.

Not only does the Viking Express program save students time, it is cost effective.

“The associate of arts degree has 60 to 61 general education credits required for graduation,” Rondon explained. “The tuition for in-state curriculum students is $76 per credit hour. The college shall charge each credit hour taken up to 16 credit hours. All credit hours taken during the semester that exceed 16 will be at no cost.”

The total tuition savings for students would be $1,292. Additionally, completing the Viking Express saves one year of student fees at Sampson — approximately $150 — and one year of financial aid eligibility towards bachelor degree completion — up to $6,000.

According to Rondon, students are expected to utilize technology effectively to complete online course work; maintain continuous enrollment in all eight-week sessions; consult advisor every semester prior to registration and before withdrawing from any course; remain in good academic standing and maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 2.0 or higher; seek academic resources, such as tutoring, as prescribed by instructor or advisor; provide current contact information and update Student Services with any changes; reply to all college email and phone messages in a timely manner; and abide by all institutional policies including the Student Code of Conduct.

For admission into the program, complete an admissions application, including a residency determination. Apply online for admission to Sampson Community College at cfnc.org and select Viking Express as degree program of interest.

Transfer eligibility

Graduates from the community college with an associate in arts degree having an overall Grade Point Average (GPA) of at least 2.0 on a 4.0 scale and a grade of “C” or better in all CAA courses will be eligible for the transfer of all college credits under the North Carolina Comprehensive Articulation Agreement (CAA). Students who do not meet these requirements are eligible to transfer credits on a course-by-course basis.

The Comprehensive Articulation Agreement (CAA) and the Independent Comprehensive Articulation Agreement (ICAA) enables North Carolina community college graduates of two-year associate in arts programs who are admitted to constituent institutions of The North Carolina and to Signatory Institutions of North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities to transfer with junior status.

Community college graduates must obtain a grade of “C” or better in each course and an overall GPA of at least 2.0 on a 4.0 scale in order to transfer with a junior status. Courses may also transfer through bilateral agreements between institutions.

Application deadline for students wishing to take part in Viking Express is July 15, 2019. A mandatory orientation will be held Aug. 8 and the program will begin Aug. 19.

To be eligible for the program, students must have received a high school diploma or equivalency within the past 10 years and completed a high school college transfer pathway with a minimum 2.8 unweighted GPA or meet standardized assessment benchmarks for English, reading and math within the past five years.

Dr. Tonita Smith counsels a new student about degree options at Sampson Community College. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_0746.jpg Dr. Tonita Smith counsels a new student about degree options at Sampson Community College.

College officials tout Viking Express

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Timeline Application deadline — July 15, 2019 Mandatory orientation — Aug. 8, 2019 or online Program begins — Aug. 19, 2019 Fall 2019 • Session 1: Aug. 19 – Oct. 10, 2019 • Session 2: Oct. 14 – Dec. 17, 2019 Spring 2020 • Session 3: Jan. 7 – Feb. 27, 2020 • Session 4: March 2 – May 8, 2020 Summer 2020 • Session 5: May 18 – July 8, 2020

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.