Citizen tips lead to drug seizure, arrest

An investigation launched due to citizen tips netted the arrest of a Clinton man late last week after authorities seized illegal mushrooms, methamphetamine and paraphernalia at his residence, authorities said.

Around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 11, the Clinton Police Department served a search warrant on 306 Underwood St., the result of a three-month investigation. Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards called the investigation “a combined effort by the agency’s Operation and Service Division.” Seized were 2.2 grams of illegal mushrooms, 0.6 grams of meth, one firearm and an assortment of paraphernalia.

The resident, Gary Austin Owens Jr., 40, was charged with felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for storage of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Owens was given $35,000 secured bond. His first court appearance will be Jan. 25.

Edwards lauded the work of officers and praised the city’s citizens for reporting their suspicions.

“We had received complaints from residents about suspicious activity in and around this house,” the police chief said of the Underwood Street residence. “I cannot express just how important it is for citizens to share what they may see or hear. Tips from citizens helped drive this investigation and the officers did an outstanding job with collecting and sharing information.”

Edwards said concerned citizens can always call the Clinton Police Department directly at 910-592-3015 or use the department’s anonymous Tip411 service, which is available as a free app for iPhones and Android devices. It can be found by searching “tipcpd.”

Three-month city probe nets mushrooms, meth

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

