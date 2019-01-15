Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 14 — Roshonda Dynelle Boone, 40, of 3034 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 11.
• Jan. 14 — Corey Alexander Parker, 24, of 44 Jenny Lane, Salemburg, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 12.
• Jan. 14 — Anna Bordeaux Lucas, 48, of 2760 Microwave Tower Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 25.
• Jan. 14 — Richard Wayne Evans, 59, of 4780 Bass Lake Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats, interfering with emergency communication and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 12.
• Jan. 14 — Tanequa Shantel Winston, 33, of 2348 Lake Ave., Fayetteville, was charged with injury to property and simple assault. No bond set; court date is Feb. 12.
Incidents/investigations
• Jan. 14 — Paula Powell of Roseboro reported a residential break-in and theft of several items, including two TVs and a hoverboard scooter. Items valued at $1,650.
