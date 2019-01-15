Mullins earns region’s top principal honor

Clement Elementary Principal James ‘Bo’ Mullins, center, was recently named Principal of the Year for the Sandhiils Region. He is pictured with Tina Chapman Starr, Sandhills Regional Facilitator for DPI, left, and Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools. - Mullins - Clement Elementary Principal James ‘Bo’ Mullins learns that he was named the Sandhiils Region Principal of the Year. - After the annoucment of becoming the Sandhills Region Principal of the Year, Principal James ‘Bo’ Mullins receives hugs from students. - - Students and teachers applaud Principal James ‘Bo’ Mullins for becoming the Sandhills Region Principal of the Year. - -

AUTRYVILLE — After walking into the quiet gymnasium at Clement Elementary School, Principal James “Bo” Mullins received a huge surprise as he faced bleachers filled with students.

Mullins was named the 2019 Sandhills Region Principal of the Year by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (DPI) for his accomplishments and student success at Clement Elementary. Tina Chapman Starr, Sandhills Regional Facilitator for DPI, said Mullins is a genuine principal who is passionate about his work in the schools. She made the announcement Friday afternoon for his leadership.

“This leader believes that a school should be a place where students enjoy coming to school each day and be successful academically and socially,” Starr said the school.

After the cheers and applause, Mullins said that Clement has the best staff and students. He also showed appreciation for the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy and other leaders from Sampson County Schools.

“We’re going to keep on trucking,” Mullins said about having more progress in the future.

In 2018, Mullins was named Principal of the Year for Sampson Schools. In October, Clement was one of just 349 school in the United States and one of eight schools in the state to become a National Blue Ribbon School, for overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The exceeded growth on the state’s academic performance measures and received the grade of “A” for its School Performance Grade on North Carolina’s school rating system.

Before the announcement, Bracy had a meeting with Mullins to distract him from the surprise. Bracy said that Mullins loves his staff, students and Clement Elementary.

“Bo Mullins is a wonderful principal and an excellent representative of the great leaders we have in Sampson County Schools,” Bracy said in a news release. “Principal Mullins always puts the students first and exemplifies the excellence we seek in all our school leaders. Our Board of Education and staff are extremely proud that he will compete for the state’s top principal award.”

With the recent honor, Mullins will now compete as one of eight top schools leaders from across North Carolina for the Wells Fargo Principal of the Year award. The winner will be named in May. The Sandhills region includes the following districts: Bladen, Clinton City, Columbus, Cumberland, Hoke, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, and Whiteville City.

Mullins began his education career in his home county of Duplin as a teacher. Over the next two decades, he served as an assistant principal, principal, director of elementary education, and assistant superintendent in Duplin County Schools. He also taught for one year in Wayne County Schools. Mullins came to Sampson County Schools in 2013 in an assistant principal’s role and has been principal of Clement Elementary since 2016.

He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from North Carolina State University in Raleigh and is working toward a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

After the presentation, he remembered his father, Mike Mullins. He always taught his son the value of education. He recently passed away. The moment in the gymnasium meant a lot to the principal.

“I know he’d be proud,” Mullins said. “I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for my dad. I want to honor him because he made sure I stayed in school and went to college. That was his focus, during my entire childhood — get an education and make a difference.”

