Local sorority celebrates 106th Founders Day

Members of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., as well as the other chapters and members worldwide, celebrated its 106th Founders Day Jan. 13.

In commemoration of Founders Day, Clinton Alumnae members worshiped at Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church where the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin is the pastor. Following the morning service, the sorority members met for lunch at Ted’s Steakhouse in Clinton. The week prior to and the week of Founders Day members of Clinton Alumnae, as well as other sorors, participated in various activities.

The Clinton Alumnae Chapter was chartered Jan. 22, 1995. Since that time, chapter members have been very active in community service. Some of the service activities include visiting residents and singing Christmas carols at Skill Creations, an assisted living facility in Clinton; providing scholarships to students in Clinton and Sampson County; assisting with voter’s registration, supporting Worlds Aids Day activities; and sponsoring families at Christmas.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was founded on the campus of Howard University Jan. 13, 1913. For the past 106 years, the sorority has provided community service through its Five Point-Programmatic Thrust: Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health and Political Awareness and Involvement. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has more than 950 chapters and more than 300,000 members.