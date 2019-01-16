Brinson crowned Miss Crusader

Taylor Brinson was crowned the new Miss Crusader during a recent varsity basketball game. This annual title is bestowed upon one female member of the graduating class who best represents the characteristics of the school mascot, the Crusader. She is a symbol of the values for which HCA stands. She is a spirited campaigner and loyal supporter of the green and gold and is proud to call herself a Crusader. -

Taylor Brinson was crowned the new Miss Crusader during a recent varsity basketball game. This annual title is bestowed upon one female member of the graduating class who best represents the characteristics of the school mascot, the Crusader. She is a symbol of the values for which HCA stands. She is a spirited campaigner and loyal supporter of the green and gold and is proud to call herself a Crusader.