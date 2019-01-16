Cast continues Pocahontas musical rehearsals

Pocahontas cast members are busily learning their lines and preparing to show you Jamestown and the Algonquin people as they rehearse for our first musical of the season.

Pocahontas finds many young people in our community involved as the cast proudly boasts 80 members. One of the most notable characters in our story is the role of Mercy Rogers. Mercy is a Jamestown settler who is distressed and upset at the lack of food and the lack of fortune that has been bestowed on the residents of Jamestown.

This character strongly opposed Captain John Smith’s idea of working with the Algonquin people. The role of Mercy is being portrayed by Lily Woodall and Lily Kang. Lily Woodall is a Clinton High School student. Lily has been in numerous productions at SCT including, Seussical, FAME and Elf, Jr. Lily Kang is also no stranger to our theatre. Lily Kang has been in productions such as Les Miserables School Edition, Seussical and Honk, Jr. to name a few. Both of our Lilys are strong actresses with beautiful voices and you will get to hear them both as they perform for you.

Our production of Pocahontas will take place from March 22-31, with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees beginning at 2:30 p.m. The show is directed by Angela Martin and the show is sponsored by Performance Dodge/Ford of Clinton. We hope that you can come out to see this fantastic production.

Theatre facts to ponder

• Shakespeare’s Globe is the only building in London allowed to have a thatched roof since the Great Fire in 1666.

• The character of Elphaba in Wicked was named after the author of The Wizard of Oz, L. Frank Baum.

• Walt Disney World, Florida, has a record 1.2 million costumes in its theatrical wardrobes.

• The term off-Broadway isn’t geographical. Broadway theatres have 500 seats, off-Broadway have 100-499 seats, off-off-Broadway have less than 100 seats.