Chamber to host business events

Happy New Year! On behalf of the Chamber, I would like to wish the Sampson County business community a prosperous year in 2019. The start of a new year is typically thought of as a “fresh start”. As we enter a brand-new year, the chamber is excited to offer “fresh” opportunities, programs and events for its members. In addition to our bi-weekly e-newsletters for members, I invite the community to follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see our frequent posts promoting members and announcing upcoming events.

Upcoming events

The Ashford Inn, 180th anniversary celebration and open house, Monday, Jan. 21 at 12 p.m.

MLK Banquet, 19th Annual MLK Banquet at Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Friday, Jan. 25 at 11:30 a.m.

Wall Street Barbers, ribbon cutting ceremony celebration, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Evan’s Catering, Member Spotlight Floating Reception at Chamber Office, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton, Friday, Feb. 8, 11:30 a.m.

Tiffany Naylor Law, Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening Celebration, 600 Sunset Ave., Clinton, Thursday, March 7, 5:30-8 p.m.

Chamber Annual Awards Banquet, cocktail hour 5:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m., Agri-Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton

