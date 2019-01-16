Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 15 — Floyd Lawade Sutton, 47, of 4542 Bearskin Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 20.

• Jan. 15 — Tracey Brian Burgette, 41, of 380 Roanoke Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, fictitious information to officer, exceeding safe speed and served orders for arrest for failing to appear in court. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Feb. 7.

• Jan. 16 — Waylon Harold Strickland, 48, of 651 Saddle Club Road, Autryville, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 29.

• Jan. 16 — Mildred Michele Suggs, 37, of 511 Southeast Blvd., Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 4.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

