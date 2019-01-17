Food stamp benefits moved up

Local recipients of federal subsidies to purchase food have joined a list of those affected by the government shutdown.

Officials worry that funding for these benefits may run dry after February if government operations don’t quickly return to normal.

According to Sarah Bradshaw, director of the Sampson County Department of Social Services, those who receive federally subsidized Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits, more commonly known as “food stamps,” every month will receive next month’s benefits early. Benefits that would typically be disbursed in February will now be available to recipients Sunday, Jan. 20.

“Your February benefits will be loaded to your EBT card on Jan. 20 due to the federal government shutdown,” officials warned. “These are your only benefits for February 2019. Please budget for buying food wisely. Additional benefits cannot be added for future months until the federal shutdown is resolved.”

FNS is a federal food assistance program that provides low-income families with funds to purchase food needed for a nutritional, adequate died.

A statement issued by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services indicated that benefits beyond the February disbursement may not be available.

“Despite the federal shutdown, DHHS projects to have sufficient funds through February, not only for FNS, but also for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC),” the statement read. “However if the federal shutdown continues, funding for these services could run out after February.”

As of Jan. 1, 2019, the county has 5,316 households that receive FNS benefits monthly. The amount of people and benefit amounts fluctuate monthly. The benefits per household are based on the family size and income. A family of two with no income receives approximately $350 a month.

Recipients of the benefits should expect their full disbursement amount Sunday, and not see any type of decrease in the amount of funds given.

“This should only negatively affect households if they change their normal weekly or monthly spending habits due to having early access to these benefits,” Bradshaw said.

With Sunday’s allotment being the only funds distributed for the month of February, Bradshaw said it’s important for recipients to budget wisely, as no additional disbursements will be made between Jan. 20 and the pending March payout.

