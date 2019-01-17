Turkey debates ordinance

Mayor Donald Myers and Commissioner Max Pope discuss state laws during a Tuesday meeting. Town Clerk Teresa Frack is also pictured. -

TURKEY — For a while, town commissioners questioned if they needed to create a condemnation ordinance for properties that are unsafe or affecting the well-being of residents.

But during Tuesday’s meeting, they learned that additional actions are not required, according to rules established by state law makers. Code Enforcer Lyle Moore presented a copy of North Carolina General Statute from 160A, which deals with matters such as inspections, taking corrective actions, and enforcement. According to Moore’s understanding after meeting with legal counsel, commissioners are not required to make an ordinance.

“You already have the authority,” Moore said while answering questions about power granted by the North Carolina General Assembly.

Commissioners looked over the ordinance and believe there’s no reason to have more discussion since it’s already established.

“We’re not saying we’re going to approve it or disapprove it,” commissioner Tony Moore said. “We can’t disapprove it, because it’s already a state law.”

Commissioner Max Pope added that steps towards taking action are there and the town can make decisions to condemn a home or structure if it became an issue. With disapproval, mayor Donald Myers believes it puts a lot of power in the hands of the board. Lyle Moore explained how the process would involve a certified building inspector associated with Sampson County’s government. Pope said it would be someone who “don’t have a dog in the fight” when it comes to associations.

“If you really wanted to do something to someone, you could find it in this,” Myers said while speaking against the ordinance.

“With all due respect, all of us sitting on the this board, as far as I know of, are not out to get anybody,” commissioner Moore said. “This shouldn’t be about anything personal. We’re all talking about the best interest of our town as a whole and to make sure our town is looked after in a good proper manner.”

Commissioner Moore added that he’s been a member of the board for many years and doesn’t foresee anything happening when it comes to tearing down structures.

“But if there’s an issue and a bad property that needs to be addressed, we need to address it,” he said.

While speaking to the board and mayor, Lyle Moore said the laws can do a lot of good for owners of houses with unsafe conditions, such as being a fire hazard.

“Sometimes the person may not recognize the danger that they’re in,” he said. “If you’re allowing them to live in such a state, if there’s a fire hazard, and there’s not adequate ingress or egress to it, I think you’re actually doing more of a disservice in all honesty.

“There’s two ways to look at everything,” he said. “If it’s in your mind that this is out to get somebody, you’re going to have a hard time to see the benefit of this.”

Pope added that people will have an opportunity to have time to meet with commissioners and fix problems before officials take action. Lyle Moore said the whole process could take months before something happens.

“There’s a whole bunch of procedures that you have to go through,” commissioner Rudy Blackburn said in regards to hearings and appeals. “There’s going to be a step one, a step two and a step three.”

Mayor Donald Myers and Commissioner Max Pope discuss state laws during a Tuesday meeting. Town Clerk Teresa Frack is also pictured.

