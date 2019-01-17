Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 15 — Thomas Earl Wilson, 54, of 505 Stetson St., Clinton, was charged with selling cocaine, delivering cocaine and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 25.
• Jan. 16 — Melanie Ann McKinney, 33, of 8337 N. U.S. 421 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with embezzlement and exploiting disabled/elder trust. No bond or court date listed.
• Jan. 16 — William Cory Chandler, 26, of 2691 Elizabethtown Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 29.
• Jan. 16 — Howard Lee Carroll, 38, of 565 Garland Airport Road, Garland, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $300; court date is Feb. 12.
• Jan. 16 — Candice Paige Honeycutt, 25, of 799 Welcome School Road, Autryville, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 12.
Incidents/investigations
• Jan. 14 — Hugo Santiz-Rodriguez of Clinton reported the theft of a trailer, valued at $4,000. Various hand and power tools, as well as air compressors, extension cords, ladders and other items were taken. Those contents were valued at approximately $5,700.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.