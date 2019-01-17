What song are you inspired to sing?

Do you believe we are living in the days of Elijah? The times in which we live are amazing, as God is amazing. Therefore, “for such a time as this” surely God looks for His people to rise up as Elijah’s of our days. Singing lyrics from the praise song, Days of Elijah, teach that God is good, His way is best, and He is in control. Starting a New Year centered on praising and worshiping the Lord who loves us so is a resolution we would be wise to embrace with passion and purpose. What song would we be inspired to write after watching a news story review of 2018?

Reading a review of why and when Robin Mark wrote his praise song increased my joy of singing it. After watching a news story Review of 1994, Robin was filled with despair; he prayed and asked God if He was really in control during perilous, present days. His prayers were answered as God downloaded the song in Robin’s heart in the kitchen of his church after an early morning service when his pastor preached on the dry bones in the valley rising up in unity. He headed to the second service with the song he was inspired to write and they sang it for the first time. Twenty four years later, this powerful praise song rings out in services across our planet.

Elijah stood up for God in the book of Kings. He felt alone in the times in which he lived, but God told him to stand up and speak out for Him. Have you felt alone or isolated when you stood up with integrity and shared your Christian beliefs in these days when ‘what is right seems wrong and what is wrong seems right’?

Mark also felt God stirring his heart that we need to be holy and just people like unto ‘the days of your servant Moses’ with righteousness and right living being important in our attitudes and works. In our days, we are under grace, not law as during the days of Moses. Jesus looks for righteous, servant hearts that desire to live holy lives for Him. Days of trials, famine, and darkness relevant in Moses’ time are still rampant in our world today. God calls all His children to stand up for what and who we believe in.

The second verse of Mark’s song inspired by God talks about restoration of the unity of the body, which Jesus prayed for – ‘that they may be one even as I and the Father are one…’! Ezekiel had a prophetic vision of dry bones becoming flesh and being knit together. A united church rising up in unity and purpose is a powerful call on each of us in these days.

Praise and worship being restored within the Church is represented by “the days of your servant David”! Praising the Lord was important to David, his bold and brave witness shine throughout the book of Psalms. David’s songs of lament and love for God can keep His people singing and seeking worship whatever days in which they live. During Moses’ days, only one man, the high priest, could enter the Holy of Holies, once a year. David’s pitched tent shows how Christ would enable people to go into God’s presence , through his sacrifice, and worship openly there. In our days, we can praise and worship before the presence of God just like David enjoyed.

The ‘days of the Harvest’ show the purpose of the Christian is to go into all the world and make disciples of all nations. The time is ripe for harvest as signs are fulfilled and Jesus is coming soon.

The chorus of Marks’ song focuses on hope and Christ’s return. The message comes from Revelation and Daniel and the vision of the coming King. These exciting days in which we live give opportunities to rise up be all God has called us to be. Jesus is softly and tenderly calling His children to make a stand, to offer right praises, and to declare that He is totally in control. Are you excited to be living in these days when speaking up for Jesus is vital, and His return could come in the twinkling of an eye? Are you standing up for Jesus and singing His songs wherever you go? Are you prepared to go to Heaven or putting off decisions to ask Jesus into your heart, forgive those you have ought against, trust and believe that He is the way, the truth, and the One who will never fail or leave you?

Mark was asked similar questions. His reply seems the perfect ending for this story about the days in which we are living and wondering what in the world is happening around us…and beyond!

“For me, I only know what I wrote. I felt prompted by the Holy Spirit. It is an unusual song, for sure. All of these restored things like Justice, Righteousness, Integrity, Unity, Praise and Worship and Revival are considered by many to be a herald of the last days and Christ’s return. Personally I don’t know – I believe I wrote what God was telling me to write and He seems to have used the songs in many ways for many people. The song may be complex but it has been used by God in the ministry of Praise and Worship and the themes and pictures it uses seem to have been grasped by God’s people all over the world.”

These are the days of Elijah in which we live. Let us honor God as others see Jesus in our ways and worship! Let us rise up, sing His praises, reach out to help our fellow man, and enjoy each day living closely connected to one another and Christ…the Great I Am!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

