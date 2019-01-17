Looking at God’s political party

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are seem as the leaders of the Democratic Party. As President, Donald Trump is seen as the leader of the Republican Party. But there is only one leader for those who see themselves as the People of God.

God had to remind Israel who He was and His words to them also applies to us Believers today. Pay close attention to Leviticus 18:1-4. It says, “And the Lord spoke unto Moses, saying, speak unto the children of Israel, and say unto them, I am the Lord your God. After the doings of the land of Egypt, wherein ye dwelt, shall ye not do; and after the doings of the land of Canaan, whither I bring you, shall ye not do, neither shall ye walk in their ordinances. Ye shall do my judgments and keep my ordinance, to walk therein; I am the Lord your God.”

God was reminding His people that He was their God. He was in charge. He was the one they were accountable to. God told them not to do what they saw done in Egypt and not to do what they will see done in Canaan. God told them not to follow their laws but to follow His laws and judgments.

As the People of God, we Believers are really pilgrims in a strange land. As a result, we cannot be divided as Republicans and Democrats. We cannot pay homage to any man-made political party. We can only pay homage to the Lord our God.

As the People of God, if we come together as one, we can be the difference maker in every election, whether it is federal, state or local.

As the People of God, if we come together, we should only support candidates or political parties, who are closely align with the policies of the Lord our God. The policies of the Lord our God is not located in any political party platform. It is located in the book called the Bible.

As the People of God we owe nothing to the Democratic or Republican Parties. We owe all to God. Those who support Donald Trump cannot make him God-like no more than those who love the Obama’s can make them God-like. There is only one God and besides Him there is no other.

Let us come together as the People of God and take our Gog-given position of having dominion over all that God has created as stated in Genesis 1:26. We cannot do that as lone as we see ourselves as Democrats or Republicans.

We as the People of God on earth must always remind ourselves of the words in Psalm 133:1, which says, “BEHOLD, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!. That is the only was the earth and America can be great again!

