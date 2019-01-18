Kitchen fire claims home

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent A fire that destroyed this home at 8244 Hobbton Highway earlier this week originated in the kitchen, however an exact cause is unknown. Two residents were uninjured. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Several fire departments responded to a blaze just before 8 p.m. Monday, and stayed on scene for three hours. It took nearly 45 minutes to contain the fire. -

Investigation into a towering inferno that hollowed out a home on Hobbton Highway earlier this week has revealed the blaze originated in the kitchen of the residence, but an exact cause has yet to be uncovered.

The house, located at 8244 Hobbton Highway, across the roadway from St. Peter United Holy Church and neighboring Turlington Lumber Company to the north, was gutted Monday night. A fire call came in just before 8 p.m., with nearby Halls Volunteer Fire Department serving as the primary responding unit. They were assisted by fire departments in Newton Grove, Vann Crossroads and Piney Grove.

The residents of the home, Albert Brown Sr. and Albert Brown Jr., were at home at the time but did not sustain any injuries, Sampson Deputy Fire Marshal Prentice Madgar said.

Madgar said it took close to 45 minutes for firefighters to get the blaze under control. The last unit did not leave until just before 11 p.m., some three hours after the fire call went out.

Most of the front facade that could be seen from Hobbton Highway, though charred, was left standing in the wake of the fire. Madgar said that the fire originated in the kitchen, located in the rear of the home.

“It started in the back part of the home, in the kitchen area,” the deputy fire marshal said. “There was so much damage done there. We’re still trying to narrow down (an exact cause).”

Nothing was reportedly being cooked on the stove at the time, and hadn’t been since Sunday, Madgar noted, relaying witness statements. A crockpot was the only item within the kitchen in use at the time, but it was burned so badly nothing could be deduced to assist in the fire investigation, he said.

He termed the fire “accidental” and said there was absolutely nothing suspicious in nature about it. Despite large portions of the facade standing, the home was “a total loss,” with the damage evident throughout, but especially in the rear of the residence.

“There is still the outer structure standing, but the fire tore through the home,” said Madgar. “There’s no floor in the back of the house.”

Towering blaze on Hobbton Highway ‘accidental’

