BB&T makes $1 million investment

A $1 million investment by Branch Banking and Trust promises to serve the Sampson County community through training and workforce development.

In October, BB&T Corporation announced the construction of a 100,000 square foot office facility in Whiteville. Wednesday, officials with the company visited Sampson Community College, one of the four local community college to receive grant funding through the company’s Charitable fund.

Pat Nobles, senior vice president and certified market president in Sampson County, visited with school officials to announce the partnership between the company and the school.

“Our mission statement is ‘making the world a better place to live’,” Nobles said. “We are doing just that. Our chairman, Kelly King, believes that one way that is key to doing this is to create an environment where our associates can grow and learn, be better people and make a difference in the world and that’s what this will do.”

Along with Sampson Community College, BB&T granted $250,000 to Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, Robeson Community College in Lumberton and Bladen Community College in Elizabethtown. The funding will be used to develop a curriculum that produces well-trained students that can become productive employees.

The new facility will consolidate 500 BB&T employees who are currently working in nine locations and eventually become home to students who have trained at one of the four community colleges receiving the grant funding. The new curriculum will work to produce students who are ready for the workforce, potentially working for BB&T’s Client Care Center.

“On behalf of our college and the people of Sampson County, I want to thank BB&T’s leadership team for their willingness to provide significant financial support for Sampson, Bladen, Southeastern, and Robeson community colleges as we work together to develop programs focused on providing students the technical skills they need to succeed across many emerging job opportunities in eastern North Carolina,” SCC president Dr. Bill Starling shared. “It is our intention to use these funds to remove financial barriers for students interested in pursuing occupational training through the College’s Division of Workforce Development that is designed to meet the training needs developed in our partnerships with BB&T staff and our community college colleagues. Our faculty and staff are grateful for BB&T’s very symbolic show of support for the mission of Sampson Community College and all North Carolina Community College System institutions.”

According to Starling, the grant will help champion education and job training that benefits the local community and assist the colleges’ leadership teams in developing a technology curriculum to train and prepare students to be workforce ready.

This commitment from BB&T, Nobles said, will have a widespread impact in the southeastern region of North Carolina.

“We are committed to the community and we are trying to help,” Nobles said. “Sampson Community College is a cornerstone and it’s our way of saying thanks to the college for what it does to make a difference in our community.”

Grant to provide workforce training at college

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Sampson Community College’s Dan Grubb contributed to this article. Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

