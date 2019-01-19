Turkey board eyes needed road repairs

Turkey commissioners discuss town matters. -

TURKEY — With goals of improving infrastructure throughout, commissioners are planning to make repairs on several roads.

During a recent meeting, the town leaders discussed using $11,000 of Powell Bill funding for the projects. The aid from state officials is designated to be used to resurface, maintain, construct and widen streets in towns and cities throughout North Carolina. Commissioners mentioned portions of West Faison, East Faison and Herring streets.

While discussing the matter, commissioners made a suggestion to fix cracks and potholes on Herring Street. For the repairs, a request was made to receive an estimate for the cost.Travis Anderson, a contractor who provides water maintenance to the town, made a suggestion to receive assistance from the contractors hired to improve Highway 24, which runs through the middle of Turkey.

“You may be surprised, if they’re fixing to do 24 all the way to the county line, they will do the side streets and probably be cheaper,” Anderson said. “I know other towns take advantage of that.”

Suggestions were made for draining pipes under Highway 24 and the railroad is monitored as well.

Turkey company nets contract

Wells Brothers Construction Company, Inc. of Turkey has been awarded a road widening project in Onslow County.

The Sampson County-based business will widen 2.7 miles of N.C. 172 between N.C. 210 and the bridge at the back gate of Camp Lejeune. The project will include adding a center lane, which will improve traffic flow. The contract is worth $12.2 million.

Construction can begin as early as Jan. 28, but is likely to begin in the next couple of months. The roadway portion of the contract is expected to wrap up in May 2021, with additional vegetation work continuing until late 2021.

Because N.C. 172 is a commuter route in that area, the contractor will not be allowed to close or narrow a lane between 6-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m., Monday thru Friday.

Those who drive in this area should expect possible travel delays at other times throughout the project. The N.C. Department of Transportation will send updates as needed.

